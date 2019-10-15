Priority is to develop villages on par with Panchkula, says BJP’s Gian Chand Gupta

On the campaign trail in the district’s villages, BJP’s Panchkula candidate Gian Chand Gupta said that village development works that had been pending for over 15 years were paced during the last five years as the adequate fund was allocated for the projects by the state government.

“It has been my priority to develop villages on a par with Panchkula town and after winning the elections, development works will be taken further at full pace,” he said. Gian Chand met villagers at public meetings in various villages of the Barwala area, including Alipur, Naggal, Bataur, Bhareli, and Dhandharu.

In a public meeting at Ramdasia Bhawan in Barwala, the BJP candidate was weighed-in ladoos and welcomed with a siropa and turban. Gian Chand said, “Hundreds of Congress and INLD supporters have joined the BJP in Naggal and Bataur villages.” In Bataur village, Maha Rana Pratap Sangathan

president Krishan Pal Rana, along with his supporters, had joined the BJP.

He also highlighted the development works undertaken in the rural areas in the last five years and said that a network of bridges and roads were laid in the villages of Barwala region. “Roads which were in bad shape and required repair work for about 10-15 years, have been connected to the bridges after renovation. The construction of roads from Bharwala to Handesra, Sundernagar and Bhareli was also completed and pending demands of the villagers were also met,” he said.

He further said, “Bharwala had been struggling with the problem of flies for several years, 90 per cent of which was solved by the BJP government and his strong intervention.” He also spoke about the development work done in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in Haryana by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Meanwhile, Kharag Mangoli’s former sarpanch Mamraj Atwal and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee business cell’s former president Amit Garg joined the BJP on Monday, in the presence of the party’s district president Deepak Sharma, at BJP Election Office in Sector 8.

Indoor meetings and nukkad meetings in Panchkula

After campaigning in the villages of the district, Gian Chand Gupta also addressed public meetings in Sectors 8, 4, 6, 20, 12, Mansa Devi Complex and Rajiv Colony. In his address, he said that he had got the trust, support, and cooperation of the people of Panchkula in the last Assembly elections and this time also, after winning the election, he would ensure that development work is undertaken at a fast pace.

He appealed to the people to come out in large numbers and vote in favour of BJP to make them victorious and give their support in forming the government in the state, so that the development work in the city can further be given a boost. He also appealed people to vote to ensure the restablishment of Chief Minister Manohar Lal’s government. He said that he was committed to making Panchkula a smart city.

He said that in the last five years, he had made efforts to transform Panchkula from a neglected town into a developed one, with the cooperation of all the Sections of the society.

BJP Yuva Morcha takes out cycle rally

BJP’s Yuva Morcha’s District President Yogendra Sharma led a Jan Chetna Cycle Yatra in Panchkula on Monday. The Yatra that began from the BJP election Office in Sector 8, passed through the markets of several sectors and culminated at the party’s Sector 8 office. The rally recorded the participation of hundreds of Yuva Morcha activists.