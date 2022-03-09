Priol (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

March 9, 2022 7:34:53 pm
Priol (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Priol Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by IND candidate Govind Shepu Gaude. The Priol seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa
Priol ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting
Priol Election Result 2017
Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Govind Shepu Gaude
IND
The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—
when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.
In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.
The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.
Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.
Assembly election 2012 won by Priol candidate of from Pandurang Alias Deepak Dhavalikar Goa.
Priol Election Result 2012
Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Pandurang Alias Deepak Dhavalikar
MAG
In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.
Priol Constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa state. Get all the latest updates and news from Priol Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Priol Assembly is also given here.
