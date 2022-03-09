Priol (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Priol (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Priol Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by IND candidate Govind Shepu Gaude. The Priol seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

priol Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dattaram Tukaram Shetkar IND 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 1,02,10,423 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Digvijay Madhu Velingkar NCP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 90,29,200 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Zalmi INC 0 Doctorate 46 Rs 28,73,194 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 7,15,324 ~ 7 Lacs+ Govind Shepu Gaude BJP 1 Others 50 Rs 2,67,61,955 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 29,39,405 ~ 29 Lacs+ Nonu Chandrakant Naik AAP 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 1,15,60,400 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,66,455 ~ 11 Lacs+ Pandurang Alias Deepak Dhavalikar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 Graduate 63 Rs 32,75,65,920 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 13,89,88,216 ~ 13 Crore+ Sandeep Nigalye IND 0 Graduate 53 Rs 25,51,46,761 ~ 25 Crore+ / Rs 5,29,45,544 ~ 5 Crore+ Vishvesh Naik Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Graduate 34 Rs 1,16,177 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Priol candidate of from Govind Shepu Gaude Goa. Priol Election Result 2017

priol Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Govind Shepu Gaude IND 3 Others 45 Rs 1,21,85,811 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,72,306 ~ 32 Lacs+ Dr. Dattaram Dessai AAP 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 1,85,53,635 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pandurang Alias Deepak Dhavalikar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 Graduate 58 Rs 14,44,14,800 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 13,35,84,922 ~ 13 Crore+ Ramkrishna B. Jalmi INC 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 29,05,992 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 9,04,139 ~ 9 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Priol candidate of from Pandurang Alias Deepak Dhavalikar Goa. Priol Election Result 2012

priol Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pandurang Alias Deepak Dhavalikar MAG 0 Graduate 53 Rs 13,40,04,641 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 8,18,50,483 ~ 8 Crore+ Dhaku Madkaikar INC 0 Literate 40 Rs 2,85,00,889 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,48,396 ~ 13 Lacs+ Govind Gaude IND 2 Others 40 Rs 57,18,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 3,167 ~ 3 Thou+ Rama Krishna Borkar GVP 0 Literate 54 Rs 43,90,500 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 2,29,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Shashi Panjikar AITC 0 Not Given 63 Rs 6,15,203 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 2,19,465 ~ 2 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

