People chant ‘Modi’ at rallies but their hearts say ‘Modi go away’: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday said people chant Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name at rallies but support the AAP in their minds.

“In other rallies (BJP roadshows), they give money, and then people chant ‘Modi, Modi… Muh se toh bolte hain Modi, dil se bolte hain Modi ja tu. Bahar se Modi, andar se jhadu (On the face, they chant Modi, in their hearts they say, Modi, go away. Outside it’s Modi, from within it’s broom),” said Mann addressing a roadshow in Fatepura where BJP’s Ramesh Katara is the sitting MLA.

On Saturday, the Punjab CM held roadshows in four tribal (ST reserved) seats of Dahod district.

Earlier in the day, at a Garbada roadshow, Mann claimed that they walk the talk as seen in Delhi and Punjab. “On December 8, by this time, crackers will be burst to celebrate the formation of AAP government (in Gujarat),” he said. Garbada is currently held by Congress’s Chandrika Bariya.

“Gujarat does not need a double-engine but a new engine. The Kejriwal model has come into the market,” Mann reiterated in Dahod, a Congress stronghold.

A roadshow was also held in Jhalod, the seat of Congress MLA Bhavesh Katara.