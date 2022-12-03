scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

People chant ‘Modi’ at rallies but their hearts say ‘Modi go away’: Bhagwant Mann

On Saturday, the Punjab CM held roadshows in four tribal (ST reserved) seats of Dahod district.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Vadodara, November 28, 2022. (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday said people chant Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name at rallies but support the AAP in their minds.

“In other rallies (BJP roadshows), they give money, and then people chant ‘Modi, Modi… Muh se toh bolte hain Modi, dil se bolte hain Modi ja tu. Bahar se Modi, andar se jhadu (On the face, they chant Modi, in their hearts they say, Modi, go away. Outside it’s Modi, from within it’s broom),” said Mann addressing a roadshow in Fatepura where BJP’s Ramesh Katara is the sitting MLA.

On Saturday, the Punjab CM held roadshows in four tribal (ST reserved) seats of Dahod district.

Earlier in the day, at a Garbada roadshow, Mann claimed that they walk the talk as seen in Delhi and Punjab. “On December 8, by this time, crackers will be burst to celebrate the formation of AAP government (in Gujarat),” he said. Garbada is currently held by Congress’s Chandrika Bariya.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies

“Gujarat does not need a double-engine but a new engine. The Kejriwal model has come into the market,” Mann reiterated in Dahod, a Congress stronghold.
A roadshow was also held in Jhalod, the seat of Congress MLA Bhavesh Katara.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 11:52:52 pm
Next Story

Rupala targets Congress over Patkar presence in Rahul yatra

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close