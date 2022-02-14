Tight security in Jalandhar ahead of PM rally amid protest calls by farmer unions

Tight security arrangements have been put in place by the Punjab Police amid calls by farmers’ unions to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in Jalandhar on Monday which comes a little over a month after the security breach during the PM’s visit to the state on January 5.

Modi will address the rally at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) ground in the afternoon.

Senior police officers of IG rank are overseeing the security arrangements which have been divided into four categories – the venue and helipad, Adampur Airforce Station, parking area and route diversions. Jalandhar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh is overseeing the venue and helipad area, while the Jalandhar IG is taking care of route diversions, police sources said.

Besides the heavy police force, central paramilitary forces have been deployed from Adampur airport, where the Prime Minister will land, to the venue in Jalandhar and along the national highway.

It is learnt that the Prime Minister will then travel to the venue in a chopper which will land inside the PAP premises. Though arrangements have also been made for Modi to travel by road, it is unlikely that the Prime Minister will do so.

The dog squad, bomb squad and anti-riot squad are also on alert and CCTV vans will be present around the venue, police sources said. The BJP is also taking care to ferry media persons to the rally in its own vehicles.

Security personnel have been deployed to keep members of farmer unions under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), who have announced that they will gherao PM Modi, away from the rally.

Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari and DGP V K Bhawara have been overseeing the security arrangements personally to ensure that everything goes smoothly.

It is learnt that nearly 25,000 to 30,000 people will attend the rally and BJP leaders will bring them in vehicles arranged by the party.

ADGP Parmod Bhan said all adequate security arrangements are in place for Monday’s event.