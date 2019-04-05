Disappointed with Congress election manifesto: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the election manifesto released by the Congress party in the run up to the 17th General Elections. Calling it disappointing during an interview with Hindi news channel ABP, Modi said, “It would be better if the party had come up with better ideas than the BJP as it helps in democracy but they took a short cut.”

Speaking about direct cash transfer scheme that the Congress has promised, Modi said their (Congress) track record is all about election promises.

“Apolitical people of the country, which includes economists, intellectuals, media persons, should present the Congress’ track record before the country. After that, it should be decided whether it (the cash transfer) can be done or not,” he said.

The PM also slammed the Congress’ stand on the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). In its manifesto, the party has promised to review AFSPA – a marked shift in its position on national security. PM Modi said the Congress humiliated the armed forces of the country.

“India is the largest contributor of forces to the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission. Never ever has there been any complaint against our forces. The world takes pride in the discipline of the Indian forces. And the Congress talks about removing AFSPA,” he said.

On asked if alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir was a mistake, he said, “We had entered into the alliance with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. He was a senior leader and mature. We had said that we are from two different ideologies. We were not in a position to form government, so didn’t stake claim to form government. We tried to work on a minimum agenda. We tried to run (the government). Mufti saheb passed away. Had to work with Mehbooba ji.”

He said the alliance ended after differences over holding local body elections in the state. “We wanted local elections. We wanted the panchayats in the state to directly get the money so that they can decide for themselves,” Modi said, adding that the PDP did not want want all that. “Then the BJP decided to walk of the alliance,” he said.