Prime Minister is not chor but pure, only cure to all problems: Rajnath Singh

Responding to the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said it is shameful that the president of a national party uses such words for a PM. Singh added that Modi is “not chor but pure”.

Advertising

“A president of a national party is making such allegations against our prime minister. I want to say that our prime minister is not chor but pure. And his becoming prime minister again is for sure,” said Singh at a BJP event. As the workers chanted ‘Modi Modi’, Singh asserted “this is the only cure to all the problems of this country”.

The Congress president has been repeatedly hurling the “chowkidar chor hai” (the guard is a thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale deal and award of offset contracts related to the Rs 58,000-crore defence agreement with France. The government, however, has been rejecting the charges.

Gandhi’s remark has also been appropriated by his partymen and leaders from other opposition parties.