Previous govts didn’t generate jobs, forced youths to migrate: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday accused the BJP, Congress and the Samajwadi Party of not providing jobs to youths in the state, thereby forcing them to migrate.

Campaigning for her party candidates in Devi Patan region in Bahraich, she said: “The unemployed are being made to migrate because of a lack of jobs. When people had to migrate earlier because of jobs, they came back during the BSP rule because we were able to provide more jobs. They had a sense of hope and realized they do not have to leave their families and they will get jobs (in the state). Over the years, previous governments have not thought of job seekers’ interests.”

The former CM also accused her rival parties of not taking into account the interests of minorities when they were in power.

Mayawati said the Congress while in power at the Centre was “casteist, and against Dalits, tribals and Other Backward Classes.” “The Congress did not give a Bharat Ratna to Baba Saheb (Ambedkar) and refrained from declaring national mourning following Kanshi Ram’s death. The Congress did not even implement the Mandal Commission’s recommendations,” she added.

The BSP leader claimed that there were rampant criminal activities during the SP regime and that the party only worked for a particular community.

Hitting out at BJP, she said: “The schemes that had been in place for the poor, Dalits, tribals, Muslims and other minorities have not been actualised by the BJP. The Dalits are not able to reap the benefits of reservation. In government jobs, there is no fulfilment of quotas.”