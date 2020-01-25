Delhi polls: Press lotus button so hard that anti-CAA protesters vacate Shaheen Bagh, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah was addressing the ‘Jeet Ki Goonj’ program in the national capital’s Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium. (Source: Twitter/@AmitShah) Amit Shah was addressing the ‘Jeet Ki Goonj’ program in the national capital’s Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium. (Source: Twitter/@AmitShah)

Upping the ante against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at Shaheen Bagh ahead of next month’s Delhi elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday urged Delhiites to vote for the BJP in large numbers so that protesters feel compelled to vacate the area.

“Mitron, kamal ka button itni zor se dabana ki uss button ke current se hi 8th Feb ki shaam ko hi Shaheen Bagh wale uth kar chale jaayen. (Friends, press the lotus symbol (on the EVM) so hard that protesters at Shaheen Bagh feel compelled to get up and leave),” Shah said while addressing the ‘Jeet Ki Goonj’ program in the national capital’s Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia.

Targeting Arvind Kejriwal, Shah claimed that the Delhi Chief Minister “misled people” and won the 2015 Assembly polls and that he would fail this time. “He (Kejriwal) had won the 2015 election by misleading the public. What happened after that? What happened in Varanasi, Punjab, Haryana? They lost and he will fail in Delhi too this time,” he said.

“The people of Delhi have made their decision for 2020 as well. The trend is set to continue. We won 88 per cent of the booths in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Amit Shah was interacting the Cyber cell workers at JLN Stadium in New Delhi.

“When you support the BJP, you support the promise to secure the national boundaries of India. When you support the BJP, you are supporting the mission to make India a global figurehead,” the home minister told the gathering.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

