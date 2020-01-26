Delhi elections: Kejriwal govt tops the chart of ‘liars’, says Amit Shah

Defending the CAA, Shah accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “misleading” the city (File/Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Defending the CAA, Shah accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “misleading” the city (File/Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Raking up the anti-CAA sit-in protest at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area for the second consecutive day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters to “press the EVM button so hard that it sends currents in Shaheen Bagh”.

Addressing a rally in Delhi’s Babarpur, Shah said a BJP government in Delhi would prevent “incidents like Shaheen Bagh”. “When you vote on February 8 here in Babarpur, press the EVM button so hard that it sends currents in Shaheen Bagh,” Amit Shah told the gathering.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. The Home Minister also accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “misleading” the protesters in the city and instigating riots over the CAA.

“Rahul Baba and Kejriwal and co are opposing the Citizenship Act brought by PM Modi. They have incited riots in Delhi, provoked and incited people, misled them into burning buses, people’s vehicles. Delhi will not be safe if these people are elected again,” Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister also said the Kejriwal government only managed to top the chart of “liars” while other government’s top it for services such as pure water, electrification and road construction.

“Various surveys are conducted across the country. A govt tops in pure water, another ranks number one in road construction & some other in electrification. Kejriwal govt stands nowhere other than topping the chart of liars,” ANI quoted Amit Shah as saying.

Shah’s remarks came a day after he said there should be “no Shaheen Bagh” in Delhi and appealed to people to choose the lotus symbol on voting day so that protesters have to leave the place by the evening of February 11, when results are declared. He urged Delhiites to vote for the BJP in large numbers so that protesters feel compelled to vacate the area.

BJP President JP Nadda also slammed the protests, accusing the Kejriwal government of playing vote-bank politics on the CAA. “Some people are sitting in ‘Baghs’ these days. Some are sitting in this bagh, some in that. Can children speak such language? They have been taught by AAP and Congress leaders who deliver speeches there…They are spreading canard and playing vote bank politics on CAA,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Since December 15, Shaheen Bagh has been the centre of protests led by women against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. While the Congress has backed the protest, the AAP has stayed away from the site, though Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said he stands with the protesters.

