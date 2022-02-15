Preneet seeks votes in Capt Amarinder’s name, and honour

AS former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh wages a battle of prestige from Patiala (Urban) after being ousted by the Congress, his wife and Congress MP, Preneet Kaur, is holding the fort in his absence reminding people that his political battle was for his honour.

After having received a notice from the Congress for anti-party activities, for supporting her BJP ally husband, Preneet Kaur, is canvassing for Amarinder in Patiala. The Congress has nominated former Mayor Vishnu Sharma from Amarinder’s bastion but Preneet Kaur has not campaigned for him, despite technically still being a part of the Congress.

As the wife of the scion of erstwhile Royal family of Patiala has chosen her family over the party, she tells people in a nukkad meeting at Khalsa Mohalla in Patiala to support her husband. Seeking votes for Amarinder while referring to him as “Maharaja Sahib”, she says, “You people have given so much love. Kadi pith nahi laggan ditti (You ensured he never forfeited to anyone). Become his volunteers and encourage 10-20 people to vote for Maharaja Amarinder Singh. We have to tell people that this time it is not the Congress’ hand but it will be the Hockey Ball that wins,” she says, while raising a slogan, “Chak de Patiala, Chak de Punjab, Chak de India, double engine di sarkar, Modi ji de naal.”

The audience there then presented her with a hockey stick, the symbol of PLC, and then raised another slogan, “Hockey ball karegi goal.”

At another meeting near Shiv Mandir Chowk, she does not miss to list out the achievements of Amarinder as Chief Minister, “Ask (Chief Minister) Charanjit Singh Channi. He was the minister concerned when 20 lakh jobs were given, job melas were organised. Why does he not highlight any of this?” she asks.

She does not miss taking a dig at AAP candidate from Patiala, Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, either. She recalls Ajit Pal as being the SAD’s Mayor from Patiala civic body. “Now he has now become an Aam Aadmi. You should know that a city Mayor is no less than an MLA. What did he do for the city even when the government was of the SAD? Now, he swears by the Delhi model. Our daughter Jai Inder Kaur has worked hard, she has gone to each and every school to ensure it gets a facelift. Our schools have topped in national ratings. We do not need your Delhi model Kejriwal ji,” she says, as she takes a dig at the AAP candidate.

While the narrative in the state is about “badlaav” (change), Patiala is no different to the winds as Joginder Singh, owner of Noor Fabrics in Leela Bhawan Market puts it. “We have seen everyone. This time, it is about change. I will vote for change. I do not know what the other people of Patiala do,” he said.

There are many who swear by Amarinder still though. “Congress or no Congress, he is our leader. Patiala gets its identity from Amarinder. I will vote for him,” says Mangat Ram of Punjabi Jutti Corner at Top Khanna Mor.

Amarinder had won the 2017 elections with a handsome margin of 52,407 votes from the constituency. “We have tried him for so many times. He did not even come to the city when he was the CM. I will not vote for him now. I will vote for Harpal Juneja, the Akali candidate,” says Dharam Pal, a fruit seller near Leela Bhawan roundabout.