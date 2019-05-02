Preneet Kaur: ‘Ticket to Sunny Deol will not translate into votes for BJP’

A former three-time MP and Union minister, Preneet Kaur had lost Patiala to the Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Dharamvira Gandhi in 2014. Gandhi has since left the party. The wife of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Kaur is contesting from the erstwhile royal family’s hometown again:

How do you see this election? As a referendum on the Punjab government or your fight to get the seat back?

It is a Lok Sabha election, but each election has its peculiarities. This is also an election being fought on the basis of the performance of the state government. The Lok Sabha election is for choosing the Central government, but local issues do matter. It is not a question of taking the seat back, but is a question of winning… There is competition among everybody. The final verdict lies with the people.

Who is your biggest rival?

They all are. The Akali Dal has a well-established cadre. Gandhi is a sitting MP, he still has some sort of cadre… they have split. Sukhpal Khaira has his own party… We have a fight with each one.

The CM had got pinned down in Amritsar in 2014, fighting against BJP leader Arun Jaitley for the Lok Sabha seat, and you had lost. How much will he campaign for you this time?

He will certainly come for some big meetings… for two-three days. He has to go all over.

What are the issues in Patiala?

The main issue pertains to the whole country, and that is unemployment among youth. This can be sorted out by state and Central policies. This was not done in 10 years (of the Akali government in the state). We have now prepared new policies. We have to make sure that industry, ancillary industry come up. But Central policies are not Punjab-friendly. They have given concessions to neighbouring states, but not even in the border areas.

How do you rate the Amarinder Singh government?

I give 10 out of 10. They inherited a bankrupt state… a badly administered state. And despite that, they are beginning to put things right. I am not saying that everything is alright… You cannot undo in three years what was done in 10 years. We have given farm loan waivers. If you go to any village, at least 30-40 farmers have got Rs 2 lakh. Dalits have been given Rs 50,000 each as waiver. It is a major achievement. Every village… municipality has got a grant.

Are the Balakot airstrikes and Pulwama attack electoral issues in Patiala?

No, we did not have any martyrs from Patiala. But all of us feel very strongly about it and are with our armed forces.

How was the last election different?

There is a great difference. I did win Patiala Town (Assembly) by-election in 2014, but the margin was 7,000. Usually we get a margin of 30,000 to 35,000 votes. The CM later won the seat (in the Assembly elections) by 50,000 votes. But there has been a sea change… Support is more visible now.

Is actor Sunny Deol going to whip up the campaign for the BJP in Punjab?

Fielding him will not translate into votes (for the BJP). I do not think there will be any effect of Sunny Deol here.

Is the Bargari sacrilege (of the Guru Granth Sahib) still an issue in Patiala?

Bargari is an issue in the whole of Punjab. It is an emotive issue.

Would you like Navjot Singh Sidhu to campaign for you?

I would be delighted. I have had him earlier. He is from Patiala, he is a great orator.