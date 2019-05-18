A Maharani invokes her Patiala connect — with wedding photo

“Tussi mera parivar ho, Patiala tuhada te mera ghar hai (You are my family. Patiala is yours and my home),” says Preneet Kaur. The ‘Maharani’, as she is known in her erstwhile royal family’s hometown, was addressing a public meeting in Partap Nagar.

Advertising

Seeking a fourth Lok Sabha term, Kaur, the wife of Punjab Chief Minister, does not forget to remind those attending her rallies and even the netizens on the social media about her relationship with Patiala, that started on the day she got married to Amarinder Singh.

Kaur posted her wedding photograph on her Facebook page. The caption read: “Jadon mera naata sada vaaste Patiale naal judd gya, mera Patiala mera Parivar (The day, I was tied in a bond with Patiala forever. My Patiala is my family)”. The post also said “P for Patiala, P for Preneet.”

A soft-spoken and mild mannered person, Kaur gives a tough time to her campaign managers as she refuses to depend on loud and negative campaign. “She has never called anyone names. If we need to hit at her rivals, we get other speakers to do so at the rallies. Or we issue press releases. She does not raise her pitch and shows no aggression as she speaks,” said a campaign manager requesting anonymity.

Advertising

She is heard raising several issues in her address to the voters, promising development of Patiala, supply of drinking water through canals, revival of once state-of-the art medical institute, Rajindra hospital, and development of Chotti nadi and Badi nadi as tourist spots among others.

While she hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making national security an election issue, she says, “Modi ji, apki sena hamari bhi sena hai. Hum sabhi apne desh se pyar karte hain. Sena ka aadar karte hain (Modi ji, the India army is as much ours. We also love our country. We have immense respect for our soldiers).”

Amarinder remained an integral part of her campaign as she works to wrest the seat from Dr Dharamvira Gandhi who was elected on AAP ticket but is seeking reelection on the symbol of his newly formed outfit, Nawan Punjab Party, as part of the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA).

Amarinder addressed eight programmes for her, placated several upset leaders and ensured that all the bumps were removed from her campaign. Her campaign managers worked to ensure her pictures with the Chief Minister were posted on the social media and were printed on party’s banners.

“It sends a strong message if Amarinder is shown by her side,” says a party leader.

On Mother’s Day, she posted a recent picture with her son Raninder Singh and daughter Jaya Inder Kaur and Amarinder by her side.