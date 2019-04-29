Mumbai: Pre-monsoon audit of cessed buildings not yet underway

The Lok Sabha elections have impacted the pre-monsoon structural audit of cessed buildings as the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is suffering from a shortage of manpower. If the audit is not completed on time, thousands living in these buildings will be at risk.

The MHADA has nearly 3,000 to 4,000 cessed buildings in the city. Before the monsoon every year, the development authority conducts a structural audit of these buildings.

After the structural audit report, the authority’s repair board takes precautionary steps such as vacating dangerous buildings or repairing the structure.

A letter written by repairs board chairman and former Sena MLA Vinod Ghosalkar states that due to ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the MHADA is facing a manpower crunch.

“The structural audit work of cessed buildings under the repair board is delayed. It was supposed to start in March and normally by the end of May, a report is prepared mentioning steps taken as per the requirement. But as of now , safety audit of the buildings has not started,” an official said.

A majority of the cessed buildings located in South Mumbai are 100 years old and are in a dilapidated condition. Since the formation of the MHADA to date, 688 people have died in different building collapse incidents.

In July 2017, 17 people were killed after the four-storey Siddhi-Sai Cooperative Housing Society in Ghatkopar collapsed after the pillars of the building were weakened due to renovation of a nursing home located on its ground floor.

One of the major factors behind the collapse was Mumbai’s unprecedented rains, causing damage to old and dilapidated buildings.

A month later, 22 people were killed after a 117-year-old structure collapsed in South Mumbai. A total of 12 families were residing in it and it also had six godowns on the ground floor.