Pratibha throws hints, old dilemma for Cong: too many CM aspirants

HAVING SECURED majority in Himachal Pradesh, the immediate challenge facing the Congress is picking its chief ministerial candidate with at least three leaders, including state party president Pratibha Singh, emerging as front runners. The other key contenders are former party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and outgoing CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri.

Although they have claimed that the CM face will eventually be picked by the newly elected MLAs with the consent of party high command, the three leaders, separately, have staked claim to the top post, directly or indirectly.

Pratibha, the Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, did not contest the Assembly election but had on Wednesday indicated that “Holly Lodge” – her family’s ancestral home – remained interested in the CM’s post if the party won the assembly election. She carries the legacy of her husband late Virbhadra Singh, a six-time CM who remained the Congress’s undisputed leader in the hill state for long.

When asked who will be the party’s CM face, she said on Thursday that the new MLAs will discuss the names and give their opinion to the party’s high command. She, however, added that the “sentiment of the people who voted” for her husband’s legacy will also be conveyed.

“Virbhadra has done so much for the party. His legacy and his family can’t be ignored [while deciding the CM candidate],” she told The Indian Express. “There is no leader of Virbhadra’s stature in the state.”

Pratibha said they was nothing wrong in aspiring for the top post. “When someone becomes an MLA, he wants to become a minister. When someone becomes a minister, he wants to become a CM. Nothing wrong with that,” she said.

She said that the immediate challenge for the Congress was “to deliver what we promised”. “The elected MLAs will sit down and we will chalk out the future road map,” she added.

The results, however, have come both as a booster shot and a rude jolt for Pratibha with fingers being raised at her leadership as the party could win only five of the 17 Assembly segments.