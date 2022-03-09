Pratappur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pratappur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Pratappur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Mohd Mujtaba Siddqui. The Pratappur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Pratappur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Pratappur candidate of from Mohd Mujtaba Siddqui Uttar Pradesh. Pratappur Election Result 2017

pratappur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mohd Mujtaba Siddqui BSP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 3,40,52,641 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 66,23,552 ~ 66 Lacs+ Brijesh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 1,47,19,459 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 55,00,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ Husain Mohammad Hadees Rashtriya Ulama Council 0 Graduate 25 Rs 9,00,569 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,813 ~ 1 Lacs+ Karan Singh Apna Dal (Soneylal) 0 Graduate 33 Rs 89,03,044 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Lal IND 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 7,52,256 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 13,85,132 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Kumar Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 1,69,27,529 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpraj Sarv Sambhaav Party 1 Graduate 53 Rs 32,95,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Ram Kailash IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,44,893 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ratna Devi IND 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 24,90,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saiyyad Wasi Ahmad Pragatisheel Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 16,25,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 1,44,26,325 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,18,577 ~ 14 Lacs+ Suresh Kumar RLD 0 Graduate 46 Rs 11,99,032 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 18,000 ~ 18 Thou+ Vijama Yadav SP 2 Literate 46 Rs 1,53,40,208 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,34,711 ~ 9 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Pratappur candidate of from Vijma Yadav Uttar Pradesh. Pratappur Election Result 2012

pratappur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijma Yadav SP 3 Literate 49 Rs 98,76,222 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 6,48,537 ~ 6 Lacs+ Amit Singh Rana RLM 1 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 3,94,929 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Durvijay Singh AD 0 Graduate 44 Rs 19,39,368 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Oum Maurya SSD 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 11,274 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Hublal IND 0 Literate 76 Rs 22,12,500 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mehdi Sahan IND 0 Others 56 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Mujtaba Siddiqui BSP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 1,95,99,524 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 31,83,368 ~ 31 Lacs+ Piprahin PMSP 0 Literate 41 Rs 25,90,210 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kailash IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rang Bahadur BJP 1 12th Pass 55 Rs 67,73,065 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 3,34,685 ~ 3 Lacs+ Reeta Raj RSBP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 41,53,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 62,000 ~ 62 Thou+ Reeta Tripathi VAJP 0 Literate 40 Rs 17,16,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Tiwari AITC 2 Post Graduate 40 Rs 68,62,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shri Bhagwan Diwidi IJP 0 8th Pass 68 Rs 5,88,462 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shurendra Pratap Yadaw LJP 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 8,60,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Shyam Surat INC 0 Post Graduate 73 Rs 1,67,12,296 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

