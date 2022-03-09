Pratapnagar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pratapnagar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Pratapnagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vijay Singh Panwar. The Pratapnagar seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Pratapnagar ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

pratapnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jaipal Singh IND 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 35,15,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narayan Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 9,10,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 1,43,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pankaj Vyas IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 17,60,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sagar Singh Bhandari AAP 3 Others 26 Rs 15,500 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Singh Panwar BJP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 3,96,65,400 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikram Singh Negi INC 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 2,36,97,600 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 3,84,50,000 ~ 3 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Pratapnagar candidate of from Vijay Singh Panwar Uttarakhand. Pratapnagar Election Result 2017

pratapnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijay Singh Panwar BJP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 2,85,13,361 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,33,595 ~ 6 Lacs+ Kanak Pal Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 4,55,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kedar Lal IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 41,500 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Singh IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 32,81,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Murari Lal Khandwal IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 4,84,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Vyas UKD 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 23,45,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Rajeshwar Prasad Painuly Indian Business Party 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 1,20,98,675 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,98,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Vijaypal Singh Rawat IND 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 16,25,027 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikram Singh Negi INC 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 77,50,053 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Pratapnagar candidate of from Vikram Singh Negi Uttarakhand. Pratapnagar Election Result 2012

pratapnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vikram Singh Negi INC 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 41,34,984 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 5,72,984 ~ 5 Lacs+ Devi Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 7,31,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Singh IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 19,44,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeshwar Prasad Painuly IND 0 Graduate 52 Rs 64,53,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramchandra Singh Bisht UKDP 0 Graduate 68 Rs 1,76,48,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Vijay Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 55,81,905 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Pratapnagar Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Pratapnagar Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Pratapnagar Assembly is also given here.