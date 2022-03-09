scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Pratapgarh assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

March 9, 2022 7:21:12 pm
March 9, 2022 7:21:12 pm
Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Pratapgarh Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate Sangam Lal Gupta. The Pratapgarh seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Pratapgarh ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

pratapgarh Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ashok Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 34,90,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashutosh Tripathi BSP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 1,46,12,589 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,40,354 ~ 7 Lacs+
Dinesh Kumar Upadhyay AAP 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 33,82,460 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harikesh Kumar IND 3 8th Pass 40 Rs 85,17,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 10,51,788 ~ 10 Lacs+
Israr Ahmad All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 Graduate 50 Rs 61,01,681 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Krishna Patel Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) 0 Not Given 65 Rs 14,12,18,295 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 2,04,82,000 ~ 2 Crore+
Mohammad Irshad Apana Dal Balihari Party 0 Graduate Professional 73 Rs 59,29,639 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Neeraj Tripathi INC 3 Doctorate 41 Rs 51,87,982 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Paritosh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 3,37,204 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajendra Kumar BJP 2 Graduate 54 Rs 5,47,20,241 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,500 ~ 16 Lacs+
Ram Ajor Bahujan Mukti Party 1 Post Graduate 65 Rs 1,73,95,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,70,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Ram Bahadur Sharma Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 71 Rs 23,20,014 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Pratapgarh candidate of from Sangam Lal Gupta Uttar Pradesh.

Pratapgarh Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Sangam Lal Gupta
Apna Dal (Soneylal)

pratapgarh Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Sangam Lal Gupta Apna Dal (Soneylal) 1 8th Pass 45 Rs 23,02,98,400 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 40,47,159 ~ 40 Lacs+
Ashok Tripathi BSP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 1,11,42,938 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 86,80,000 ~ 86 Lacs+
Atma Prakash SHS 0 Graduate 38 Rs 25,77,132 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Deepmala Srivastava Public Political Party 2 Graduate 32 Rs 64,96,668 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dharmendra RLD 11 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 3,62,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Indrakar Mishra Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) 0 Post Graduate 40 Nil / Rs 0 ~
Nagendra Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 3,18,05,874 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 39,00,000 ~ 39 Lacs+
Paritosh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 14,300 ~ 14 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Pramod Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 88,70,268 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 62,25,000 ~ 62 Lacs+
Ram Dayal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 14,05,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+
Shiv Ram Shukla IND 0 Graduate 65 Rs 15,86,913 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shrwan Kumar Pal Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1 12th Pass 41 Rs 20,85,035 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinod Kumar Lok Dal 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 2,27,65,694 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 32,65,047 ~ 32 Lacs+
Yogendra Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 2,90,076 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Pratapgarh candidate of from Nagendra Singh "munna Yadav" Uttar Pradesh.

Pratapgarh Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Nagendra Singh "munna Yadav"
SP

pratapgarh Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Nagendra Singh "munna Yadav" SP 1 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 57,06,927 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Abdul Rashid Ansari Momin Conference 3 Doctorate 59 Rs 21,06,467 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Abhay RLM 2 12th Pass 36 Rs 21,86,372 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anish Singh "rinku" AD 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 48,19,257 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 1,41,315 ~ 1 Lacs+
Aruna Devi MwSP 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Brijesh Saurabh JD(U) 7 Post Graduate 44 Rs 1,03,63,396 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,42,870 ~ 2 Lacs+
Chaturi Prasad IND 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr. A. K. Kulshreshtha JaBhP 0 Doctorate 55 Rs 2,06,88,148 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,60,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Er. Prabhat Chandra Tripathi RJPK 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 28,30,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 3,90,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Gunakar LD 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 2,40,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Hari Pratap Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 2,59,07,630 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,79,269 ~ 20 Lacs+
Kharpatturam IND 0 Not Given 65 Rs 12,37,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kush Ojha Yuva Vikas Party 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lalit Kumar IND 1 12th Pass 32 Rs 64,20,345 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 24,05,030 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd Irshad IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 6,000 ~ 6 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Mukesh Mishra Janata Vikas Manch 0 Graduate 31 Rs 1,10,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Pratap Alias Mendhu Pasi IND 3 8th Pass 45 Rs 29,06,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramdayal Verma RSBP 0 Not Given 54 Rs 1,75,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramdeen NCP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 14,66,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+
Ramkaran RsAD 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 47,40,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramkaran Pal RALP 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 4,25,380 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sanjay BSP 0 Graduate Professional 0 Rs 3,43,43,286 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+
Sheetla Prasad Agrahari "sujan" IND 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 3,54,193 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Shivram IND 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 15,11,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+
Shukdeo Prasad RPI 0 Graduate 74 Rs 14,42,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shyam Kishore INC 1 Graduate 55 Rs 1,07,63,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,47,790 ~ 27 Lacs+
Susheel Kumar RUC 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 44,00,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sushil Kumar IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 11,70,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tarun Kumar Alias Varun PBSD 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 7,80,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Zahid(babbe Bhai) Meydhaa Party 4 5th Pass 38 Rs 6,57,700 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Pratapgarh Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Pratapgarh Assembly is also given here..

