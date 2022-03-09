Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Pratapgarh Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate Sangam Lal Gupta. The Pratapgarh seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Pratapgarh candidate of from Nagendra Singh "munna Yadav" Uttar Pradesh. Pratapgarh Election Result 2012

pratapgarh Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nagendra Singh "munna Yadav" SP 1 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 57,06,927 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Abdul Rashid Ansari Momin Conference 3 Doctorate 59 Rs 21,06,467 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abhay RLM 2 12th Pass 36 Rs 21,86,372 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anish Singh "rinku" AD 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 48,19,257 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 1,41,315 ~ 1 Lacs+ Aruna Devi MwSP 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijesh Saurabh JD(U) 7 Post Graduate 44 Rs 1,03,63,396 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,42,870 ~ 2 Lacs+ Chaturi Prasad IND 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. A. K. Kulshreshtha JaBhP 0 Doctorate 55 Rs 2,06,88,148 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,60,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Er. Prabhat Chandra Tripathi RJPK 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 28,30,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 3,90,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Gunakar LD 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 2,40,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Pratap Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 2,59,07,630 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,79,269 ~ 20 Lacs+ Kharpatturam IND 0 Not Given 65 Rs 12,37,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kush Ojha Yuva Vikas Party 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalit Kumar IND 1 12th Pass 32 Rs 64,20,345 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 24,05,030 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Irshad IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 6,000 ~ 6 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Mishra Janata Vikas Manch 0 Graduate 31 Rs 1,10,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Pratap Alias Mendhu Pasi IND 3 8th Pass 45 Rs 29,06,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdayal Verma RSBP 0 Not Given 54 Rs 1,75,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdeen NCP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 14,66,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ Ramkaran RsAD 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 47,40,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramkaran Pal RALP 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 4,25,380 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay BSP 0 Graduate Professional 0 Rs 3,43,43,286 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Sheetla Prasad Agrahari "sujan" IND 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 3,54,193 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shivram IND 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 15,11,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ Shukdeo Prasad RPI 0 Graduate 74 Rs 14,42,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Kishore INC 1 Graduate 55 Rs 1,07,63,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,47,790 ~ 27 Lacs+ Susheel Kumar RUC 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 44,00,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 11,70,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarun Kumar Alias Varun PBSD 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 7,80,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zahid(babbe Bhai) Meydhaa Party 4 5th Pass 38 Rs 6,57,700 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Pratapgarh Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.