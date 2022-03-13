Pramod Sawant now caretaker CM, Goa House dissolved

Two days after BJP won the Assembly elections in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday tendered his resignation to Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

After accepting his resignation, Pillai appointed Sawant as caretaker chief minister until the next government is formed.

Stating that the Governor gave him a letter “appointing me as the caretaker CM till the procedures are completed”, Sawant said afterward: “After BJP won the mandate, we had a cabinet meeting to complete other procedures. One resolution was to thank the people of Goa for giving us an opportunity to work for (last) three years. The second resolution was to dissolve the Assembly.”

On Saturday, the state General Administration Department issued a notification publishing the order of Governor Pillai dissolving the present Assembly. The Assembly’s term was to conclude on March 15.

While formation of the next government will take place after BJP’s central observers arrive in Goa, Sawant said procedures laid down by the central leadership are being followed.

Asked about naming Sawant the next CM, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade said, “This decision will be taken after our central observers arrive.” Meanwhile, Health minister in the previous cabinet and Valpoi MLA Vishwajit Rane rubbished media reports speculating over his visit to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Pillai. He tweeted, “It was solely a personal visit to invite him (Pillai) to my constituency and take his blessings.”