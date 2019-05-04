Toggle Menu
Prakash Raj to campaign for AAP in Delhi, urges people to ‘reclaim the republic’

Prakash Raj called himself an aam aadmi and said that he looked up to the party's ideology and they work that the party has done and that is why he is has come out in their support.

Actor Prakash Raj with AAP Convenor Gopal Rai during a joint presser at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj Saturday announced that he will be campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. In a joint press conference with AAP, Raj said that he will campaign for the Kejriwal-led party as they are fighting for a change, as compared to others, and he supports such party and their candidates.

Raj fought the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central seat. He called himself an aam aadmi and said that he looked up to the party’s ideology and the work that the party has done and that is why he has come out in their support.

He spoke about the issues that the party has raised like health and education and that different people with different thought processes should come together for the love of their country to make this democracy.

AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi (left) with Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia during a roadshow before filing her nomination. (File)

He said, “This is what we need, this is my gesture, and my belief that different people with different thought processes but love for the country come together to make this democracy, to reclaim our republic which is on the verge and that we may lose with the onslaught of communal and hatred politics of the government, which is in place.”

The 54-year-old actor from Bengaluru will campaign for the party for a week, he will begin his Delhi campaign from North East Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday in support of AAP’s Dilip Pandey. On Sunday, he will be seen campaigning in the New Delhi and East Delhi constituencies for Brijesh Goyal and Atishi respectively.

