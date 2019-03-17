Prakash Ambedkar withdraws, AIMIM set to contest from Aurangabad

FACED WITH the possibility of a rebellion by its local MLA Imtiaz Jaleel, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM on Saturday decided to reconsider its decision of not contesting from Aurangabad.

Prakash Ambedkar, with whom Owaisi has teamed up to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra, announced that he is withdrawing his claim on the seat and it was now up to AIMIM to announce a candidate from Aurangabad. “I spoke to Asaduddin Owaisi and he has agreed to field a candidate from Aurangabad,” Ambedkar said.

The AIMIM’s state unit has been in turmoil over differences between the Hyderabad-based party leadership and Jaleel over his insistence of contesting the Aurangabad seat.

The AIMIM in Maharashtra has tied up with Ambedkar to float BVA, which will contest all the 48 seats in the state. Ambedkar had earlier unilaterally announced that JD(S), which is a part of the BVA, would be given the Aurangabad seat to contest. He had also announced that former high court Judge B G Kolse Patil would be nominated from the seat.

Jaleel had then given feelers that he might quit the party and contest as an Independent. Earlier on Saturday, Owaisi tweeted: “Regarding Aurangabad, I’ve asked Marathwada Incharge Feroz Lala to visit Aurangabad tonight and discuss with civil society, party members, corporators, present and contested MLAs including Imtiaz Jaleel & Gaffar Quadri. He’ll be reporting soon on the outcome of his discussions.”