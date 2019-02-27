Prakash Ambedkar cites RSS to say no deal with Congress

The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has said it is planning to go solo in the general election, claiming that the Congress-NCP had not given any assurance on its demand to take action against the RSS.

“The RSS wants to bring in Constitution based on Manuvad. We had demanded that the Congress-led front present us a draft of their action plan against the RSS. But the Congress has not cared to submit the draft of their plan,” Ambedkar told The Indian Express.

Former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had recently said that Ambedkar was not serious about an alliance with the Congress-led front. Attacking him and Ashok Chavan, Ambedkar said, “They should answer how serious they were in the past three polls when we wanted an alliance.” However, Ambedkar added that an alliance with the Congress-led front may even happen at the last moment. “Till the last date of filing of nominations, we are ready to have the alliance,” he said.

Ambedkar has been demanding 12 seats from the Congress-NCP alliance. Prithviraj Chavan, who attended a Congress screening committee meeting in Delhi on Monday, said the Congress and NCP have offered two seats each from their quota to Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. “We have offered four seats of the 12 they have demanded. Buy somehow we feel they will not accept our offer as they seem to have finalised their plan,” he said.