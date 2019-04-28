Pragya’s candidature has hurt Shivraj image, says BJP leader

Slamming the BJP for fielding Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur in the Lok Sabha polls, party leader Fatima Siddique, who was the BJP’s only Muslim candidate in last year’s Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, has said that the decision has affected former Chief Minister and the party’s tallest leader in the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s image among the minority community.

Fatima, who was the BJP candidate from Bhopal (North) seat and lost to Congress’s Arif Aqueel, said she has conveyed her feelings to the party.

“She (Thakur) should not campaign in Muslim-dominated areas. I don’t think she can win. It (her candidature) will affect other areas and lead to polarisation,’’ she told The Sunday Express.

Fatima, who has refused to attend BJP’s campaign meetings in protest, said the BJP must have fielded Thakur with some calculation, but she has upset all calculations.

Referring to Thakur’s comments on the Babri Masjid, Fatima said people are hurt. “She has hurt everyone by commenting on Hemant Karkare, a martyr. If she apologises to Muslims for her comments on Babri Masjid in clean, simple words, and to the family of Karkare, I may think of campaigning for her,’’ Fatima said.

Fatima maintained that many in the BJP are against Pragya Thakur’s candidature but not everyone is as vocal as her. She also clarified that she is not opposed to the party but is “against the candidate”.