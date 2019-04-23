Toggle Menu
Pragya Thakur’s remarks against Karkare hurt PM’s image: Shiv Senahttps://indianexpress.com/elections/pragya-thakurs-remarks-against-karkare-hurt-pms-image-shiv-sena-5691053/

Pragya Thakur’s remarks against Karkare hurt PM’s image: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', said Modi had been invoking the sacrifices made by soldiers to raise the consciousness of people about nationalism and "terming sacrifices of martyrs as anti-national at such a time tarnishes his image".

BJP candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur arrives at district collectorate office to collect nomination papers, in Bhopal, Monday, April 22, 2019. (Source: PTI) 

Disapproving of BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks against martyred ATS chief Hemant Karkare, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it hurt the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is an “asset” for the NDA.

The Shiv Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, said Modi had been invoking the sacrifices made by soldiers to raise consciousness of people about nationalism and “terming sacrifices of martyrs as anti-national at such a time tarnishes his image”.

Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, had recently claimed that Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had “cursed” him for “torturing” her.

She is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on the BJP ticket.

Advertising

The Sena stated that though it did not support Thakur’s remarks against Karkare, the party had spoken in her favour during the probe in the Malegaon blast case.

“Our policy was that Hindus should not be defamed and stress should not be laid upon the word Hindu terrorism. We had then spoken about the probe being conducted under political pressure and only Saamana openly supported and fought for Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Col Prasad Purohit (another accused in the case),” it said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party noted that Karkare laid down his life for the country after falling prey to bullets of Pakistani terrorists, and was later awarded the Ashok Chakra.

“Calling such a man anti-national is despicable and an insult to all martyrs of the nation,” it said.

Referring to the use of unparliamentary language by political leaders in the Lok Sabha elections, the editorial stated, “People will decide who is to be raised up or uprooted. Nobody should be under the confusion that people are in their pocket.”

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lok Sabha elections: EVM, VVPAT malfunction reported from UP, Kerala, Goa in third phase
2 Raid at UP minister's house after SP complaint in Badaun
3 PM's post cannot be bought by money from Saradha, Narada: Modi to Mamata Banerjee