Toggle Menu
Pragya Thakur in tears during meeting with Uma Bhartihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/pragya-thakur-in-tears-during-meeting-with-uma-bharti-5700782/

Pragya Thakur in tears during meeting with Uma Bharti

Thakur had gone to meet Bharti amid talk of a rift. While leaving, she broke down. Bharti was seen wiping Pragya's tears as the latter sat in her car crying, in presence of a large crowd and media personnel.

sadhvi pragya thakur, malegaon blasts accused sadhvi pragya thakur, sadhvi pragya thakur to fight elections, plea against sadhvi pragya thakur fighting polls, nia court, nia court on sadhvi pragya thakur, election commission, election news
Malegaon blasts accused and BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is contesting the elections from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was in tears Monday, during an emotional meeting with Union minister Uma Bharti here.

Bharti, who is not contesting the election but has won from Bhopal in the past, was seen consoling Pragya Thakur, who was seated in an SUV, wiping her tears.

Thakur had gone to meet Bharti amid talk of a rift. While leaving, she broke down. Bharti was seen wiping Pragya’s tears as the latter sat in her car crying, in the presence of a large crowd and media personnel.

After Thakur met her at her residence in Shyamla Hills area here, Bharti said Pragya’s victory was a certainty.

Advertising

“The day Didi Maa’s (as she called Thakur) candidature was announced, it was decided that the BJP will win with a huge margin,” Bharti told reporters with Thakur by her side.

“Whatever the party says, I will do. Those who are looking after Didi Maa’s election management, they will do as they say. I feel she won the election on day one. We are just fighting…to prove ourselves, seeking votes for her. She has already won,” she said.

Thakur was also seen crying as Bharti came out to see her off. Bharti held her in an embrace for some time and kissed her on the forehead. She also touched Thakur’s feet.

The BJP has fielded Thakur from Bhopal to take on Congress veteran Digvijay Singh.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav to contest on Samajwadi Party ticket from Varanasi seat
2 Was given bed tea very late so not aware: TMC's Moon Moon Sen on Asansol clashes
3 Election Commission warns Maneka Gandhi over her 'ABCD' formula remark