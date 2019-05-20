Sadhvi Pragya Thakur announces ‘maun vrat’ till poll results are out

Toggle Menu
After apologising last week, the Malegaon blast accused today expressed regret over her statement for the second time and announced to do penance in the next few days.

Malegaon blast accused and BJP candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur. (PTI)

Days after she kicked up a political storm for her remark that Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse was a patriot, BJP candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday vowed to observe “maun vrat” or “three days of silence” till the Lok Sabha election results are declared.

After apologising last week, the Malegaon blast accused expressed regret over her statement for the second time and announced to do penance in the next few days. Taking to Twitter she said, “After the elections, it is now time for reflection. If my words have hurt national sentiment, then I apologise and to atone for them, I will strictly follow 21 prahar (around three days) of silence.”

A massive controversy had erupted after Thakur last week called Godse a patriot. “Nathuram Godseji deshbhakt the, hai, aur rahenge… unko aatankwadi kahne wale log swayam ki gireban me jhaank kar dekhe… chunav mein aise logon ko jawab de diya jayega (Nathuram Godse was a patriot, is a patriot, and will remain a patriot… those who call him a terrorist should look within… they will get a reply in this election),” she had told ANI, during a roadshow in Agar town.

Besides criticism from the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned her remarks, saying “it’s a different matter that she has apologised, I will not be able to forgive her from my heart”. BJP president Amit Shah told a press conference that the party has initiated disciplinary action against the Bhopal candidate.

