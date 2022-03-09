Powayan (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Powayan (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Powayan (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Chet Ram. The Powayan (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Powayan Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

powayan (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Kumar LJP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,08,91,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,68,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Anuj Kumri INC 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 33,65,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Champati Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 47 Rs 12,60,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chetram BJP 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 1,89,61,186 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Divaker Lal IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 4,35,025 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 7,21,889 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Mahesh Chandra Sagar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 44,20,281 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampal IND 0 Graduate 64 Rs 38,10,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Sudha Devi IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 8,82,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Udayveer Singh BSP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 1,42,27,757 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Upendra Pal Singh SP 3 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 30,92,436 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Powayan Sc candidate of from Chet Ram Uttar Pradesh. Powayan (sc) Election Result 2017

powayan (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chet Ram BJP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 1,30,15,732 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Kumar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Illiterate 48 Rs 21,65,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bandhu Prasad IND 0 Literate 72 Rs 10,55,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Kala IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 3,14,511 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dheerendra Prasad IND 0 Graduate 46 Rs 3,39,88,881 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 6,67,947 ~ 6 Lacs+ Gur Bachan Lal BSP 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 3,92,44,838 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 6,12,640 ~ 6 Lacs+ Kandhai IND 0 Literate 53 Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajneesh Rashtriya Janadhar Party 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 11,70,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar Lok Dal 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shakuntla Devi SP 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 3,96,96,991 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 89,94,027 ~ 89 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Powayan Sc candidate of from Shakuntala Devi Uttar Pradesh. Powayan (sc) Election Result 2012

powayan (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shakuntala Devi SP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 2,92,25,874 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 27,02,080 ~ 27 Lacs+ Amit Kumar LJP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 8,11,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Arun Kumar Sagar BSP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,83,14,292 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,72,731 ~ 13 Lacs+ Arvind Kumar AD 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 16,25,300 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 38,000 ~ 38 Thou+ Badam RLM 0 Literate 57 Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chet Ram INC 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 91,54,900 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dr. Verma BSKD 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 51,29,461 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hiralal PECP 2 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 45,93,456 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Vikas Party 0 Literate 32 Rs 2,19,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nathulal JD(U) 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 81,47,056 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 9,03,145 ~ 9 Lacs+ Natthu Ram NETAJI SUBHASH CHANDER BOSE RASHTRIY AAZAD PA 0 Not Given 62 Rs 4,86,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajveer Singh BJP 1 8th Pass 42 Rs 1,16,69,183 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,03,512 ~ 8 Lacs+ Rekha Devi VIP 0 Literate 32 Rs 18,51,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sant Kumar BSRD 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 67,000 ~ 67 Thou+ / Rs 9,000 ~ 9 Thou+ Sudarshan Kumar JKP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 8,24,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virpal AITC 0 Graduate 42 Rs 6,52,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

