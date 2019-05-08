Post-poll violence in Bengal: BJP claims state party chief’s convoy attacked by TMC

A day after Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections, the West Bengal unit of the BJP claimed that the convoy of its state president Dilip Ghosh was attacked at Khejuri in West Midnapore on Tuesday evening.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, a senior Assam minister who was also part of the convoy, tweeted videos and photos of the damaged cars. “TMC goons have blocked the roads on both sides, even as West Bengal Police personnel standing like mute spectator,” he wrote.

BJP workers said two cars and 27 motorbikes were damaged and three BJP workers went missing. “A few cars have been damaged but the reason behind the clash is not clear,” police said.

Incidents of violence were reported from other parts of the state as well. In Sreerampore Lok Sabha constituency, a person, identified as Md Akbar, received bullet injury after being shot at on his leg by another person in Jhaubagan Monday night, police said. The accused is yet to be traced.

“We are examining the case. It’s too early to say whether it is related to polls or personal,” said an officer.

A five-year-old-boy sustained splinter injuries after a bomb exploded in Duttapukur’s Babpur under Barasat police station area Monday night. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

On Monday, as soon as the polling got over, police got information on a bomb being found in Shiuli Telinipara in Titagrah. The crude bombs were recovered from the premises of a school and an investigation is on, police said. “We are investigating the CCTV footage. A case has been filed,” they said.