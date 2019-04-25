Post elections in Kerala, candidates give call to remove and recycle election materials

In an affirmative move towards conservation of public spaces, candidates in Kerala are calling for the removal and recycling of election materials, days after voting concluded in the state for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Over the past two months, every nook and corner of Kerala had been plastered with hoardings, posters, placards, flags and party paraphernalia, virtually changing the face of the state overnight. But now that polling’s over, candidates across party lines are issuing instructions to their cadre to undo the damage.

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP candidate and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan wrote on Facebook that over the course of his campaign, he received nearly 1 lakh shawls from his supporters.

“Instead of throwing them away, I have respectfully received and collected them. My desire is to convert them into high-value items and make them of use for the public. They are being sorted at the moment. Soon, they will be transformed into cloth bags and pillow covers. Boards that were used during elections will be taken back and converted into grow bags. The aim is to promote use of nature-friendly items and reduce use of plastic,” Rajasekharan wrote on Facebook, alongside pictures of party workers sorting saffron shawls.

In Ernakulam, which covers the city of Kochi, Congress candidate Hibi Eden himself stepped out onto the streets with his party workers to remove hoardings and posters. He wrote on Facebook that workers have been instructed to remove all election materials from all neighbourhoods in the next few days.

CPM candidate and former Rajya Sabha MP P Rajeev gave the same clarion call and promised that his party paraphernalia would be removed in the next two days. “Let’s clean Ernakulam,” he wrote on Facebook.

Union minister and BJP candidate in Ernakulam, Alphons Kannanthanam urged his party workers to conserve the constituency’s public spaces and take down all campaign posters and signage. He took to the streets to paint over the walls that had borne the party’s graffiti and drawings.

“Thank you for letting me share our message on your walls and in your neighbourhoods,” he said.