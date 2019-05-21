Post-election violence: 200 companies of central forces to be retained in West Bengal

A day after the final phase of Lok Sabha elections, incidents of post-poll violence were reported from various parts of Bengal on Monday, following which the Election Commission decided to retain central forces in Bengal.

Advertising

“As many as 200 companies of central forces will be retained in West Bengal to assist in counting and also to handle post-poll violence. The forces will be scattered all over the state. The remaining 510 companies will move out,” Vivek Dube, Special Police Observer, told The Indian Express.

Most of the incidents of violence were reported from South 24 Paraganas district where two BJP workers — Chandal Mondal and Nantu Bera — were allegedly beaten up in Sagar Assembly constituency under Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency. They are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

“They have received multiple injuries and are stable now,” said a hospital source who did not want to be named. It is alleged that they were thrashed by TMC workers on Sunday night when they were returning home after the elections.

Advertising

“A complaint has been lodged and an investigation is on,” police said.

In another incident, a 64-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by miscreants in North Dum Dum area. It is alleged that he was attacked as his son was an active member of BJP local committee. “They came to attack me but I was not at home and they attacked my father,” said son of the man who was injured on his left arm. Police said a complaint was filed against a local TMC worker, Saikat Das, who denied the allegation.

“We don’t believe in politics of violence. His father is an elderly person and why will TMC workers attack him. This must be a fallout of some personal rivalry,” said Saikat Das.

In Jaynagar Gosaba under South 24 Paraganas district, three houses were vandalised by miscreants. “Houses of three BJP workers were vandalised. Those behind the incident have not been identified yet,” police said.

In Maniktala area under Kolkata North constituency, office of the Trinamool Congress was vandalised allegedly in a scuffle between two groups of party supporters.

“They are from the same group. I kept telling them to stay calm but don’t know why they did this. It is nothing but fight of ego between booth-level workers,” said Sadhan Pande, State Minister for Consumer Affairs.

Clashes between BJP and TMC supporters were also reported from Habra’s Kultala area and Diamond Harbour area. The clashes were contained immediately and no injuries were reported.