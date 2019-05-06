Post-air strikes, today India is seen on a par with America and Israel, says Amit Shah

While local BJP leaders made railgate as their main poll issue, their national president Amit Shah made air strikes post-Pulwama terror attack as the key poll issue at a rally held in favour of party candidate and sitting Member of Parliament Kirron Kher here on Sunday evening.

Shah was addressing party workers at Ramleela ground in Sector 27.

Shah stated that it was Narendra Modi’s government that “post-air strikes, today India is seen on a par with America and Israel” which were the only two countries known in the world for taking revenge for its martyred soldiers.

Shah said that even as terrorists from Pakistan kept entering into the country’s boundaries and took away our soldiers’ heads, but they never got any befitting reply from the UPA government.

“Is baar Pulwama ke andar aatankwadi ghuse or apne 40 jawano ko maut ke ghat utaar gaye. Desh mein gussa tha, magar Narendra Modi ki sarkar thi, UPA sarkar nahi thi, Jaise hi Pakistan ne apni seema pe tope bicha di, Modi ji ne faisla kiya or Vayu Sena ko hukam diya aur apne ladaku vimaan Pakistan mein ghus kar aatankwadiyon pe bam gira ke aaye aur unke purje purje ukhaar ke aaye. (This time, terrorists entered Pulwama and killed our 40 soldiers. There was an outrage in the country. But it was Narendra Modi’s government and not UPA government. The moment Pakistan trained guns at the border, Modi ji decided and then ordered the Indian Air Force… our fighter jets entered into Pakistan’s territory and killed the terrorists),” Shah said.

He added, “Jis din ye air strikes samapat hui, us din duniya ka Bharat ko dekhne ka nazriya hi badal gaya. Pehle duniya mein do hi desh the jo apne jawano ki shaheedi ka badla lete the…America or Israel…lekin Modi ji ne air strike kar ke, in do deshon ki soochi mein…teesra naam…mere or aapke desh mahaan Bharat ka jodne ka naam is BJP ki Narendra Modi sarkar ne hi kiya hai.

(The day these air strikes got over, that day world started viewing India in a different way. Initially there were two countries which were known to revenge their soldier’s sacrifice: America and Israel. However after carrying out the air strikes, Modi ji has got India’s name also on the list with America and Israel..this has been done only by Modi government.) “

Shah who spoke for around 20 minutes said that he had a lot to say about Pawan Bansal but he doesn’t want to speak about it.

He went on to say that “Congress wants us to talk with those people who killed our jawans”.

“Chandigarh walon batao zara jo humare 40 jawano ko maar de, unse baatcheet karni chaeye ya bum girana chahiye. Rahul baba ki party kehti hai baat cheet karlo… Rahul baba kaan khol ke sun lo…ye Narendra modi sarkar hai…Pakistan se goli aayegi, to yahan se gola jayega.. eent ka jawab pathar se diya jayega (Chandigarh people tell me those who kill our 40 soldiers, should we speak to them or should we drop bombs?)” Shah said, adding that India was secure under Modi only.

While asserting that Kashmir will remain an integral part of India, Shah said that they will scrap Article 370 in J and K.

MP Kirron Kher listed out her achievements at the rally.

Local leaders, however, chose to stick to the railgate.

Former mayor arun sood, former mayor Poonam Sharma, who has just joined BJP, and all others who spoke on the stage just spoke about the railgate.

“Pawan Bansal says that he is a victim… and now has become a prosecution witness in the case…please answer then where is the amount of Rs 90 lakh,” Sood said.

Councillor Chanderwati Shukla’s husband Pappu Shukla who spoke on the stage also said that “in these five years no such scam was ever found. But when Bansal’s name comes, there are so many to name Railgate, booth scam and what not.”

When contacted, Bansal told Chandigarh Newsline, “Yes, I am a victim of it [railgate]. But I don’t have to respond to any sound that I hear in the street. And I don’t wish to bring myself to the level of Arun Sood or Poonam Sharma. If they have the courage, let them brief their godfathers and let the godfathers make a statement then. Then I will see what action I have to take against them. They won’t be spared.”

At an Idea Exchange, Bansal had stated that he is a prosecution witness in the case and the investigating agency could not find an iota of evidence against him. However, the BJP was still using it as a poll issue.

The songs being played at the rally were of “Maama-bhanja”.

Congress complaints

The Congress party complained to the Election Commission when they saw posters of “Jai Shri Ram” at the venue. Election observer then reached the spot and got the posters removed.

Pankaj Chandgothia, advocate of CTCC, on Sunday filed two complaints against Amit Shah’s rally in Sector 27. The first was regarding use of religious symbols and slogans at the rally venue. The entrance had a big gate displaying Jai Shri Ram and photos of God Hanuman.

In response to the complaint ,observer Pradeep Kumar reached the spot within 10 minutes and asked the BJP workers to remove or cover the symbols. BJP workers then apologised for the wrong done and got the things covered. The observer stayed on the spot till the violation was removed.

The second complaint made was regarding misuse of permission taken for workers meet to organise a large public rally in which the entire police force and government machinery was at the service of the BJP. “Ambulances, fire tenders, 250 policemen, barricades all were being used in the political rally,” Congress said.