Poriem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Poriem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Poriem Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Pratapsingh R Rane. The Poriem seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

poriem Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Deviya Vishwajit Rane BJP 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 23,18,10,596 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 11,62,98,925 ~ 11 Crore+ Ganpat Gaonkar AITC 0 Graduate 52 Rs 81,33,561 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Gurudas Gaonkar SHS 0 Graduate 45 Rs 3,68,078 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 2,20,481 ~ 2 Lacs+ Jayeshwar Gawde Jai Maha Bharath Party 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 7,98,922 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 97,000 ~ 97 Thou+ Ranjit Jayasingrao Rane INC 1 Graduate 58 Rs 5,81,03,995 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 26,12,252 ~ 26 Lacs+ Sameer Satarkar Revolutionary Goans Party 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 2,54,257 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishwajit Rane AAP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 10,15,89,367 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,25,43,541 ~ 1 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Poriem candidate of from Pratapsingh R Rane Goa. Poriem Election Result 2017

poriem Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pratapsingh R Rane INC 0 Graduate Professional 78 Rs 50,00,16,663 ~ 50 Crore+ / Rs 34,66,160 ~ 34 Lacs+ Ajit Sadanand Mhalshekar IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 3,87,72,313 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sitaram Anant Gawas AAP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 39,95,452 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 10,40,732 ~ 10 Lacs+ Suhas Gajanan Naik Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 19,51,500 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 4,84,257 ~ 4 Lacs+ Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane BJP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 11,83,97,500 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 80,57,600 ~ 80 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Poriem candidate of from Pratapsingh Rane Goa. Poriem Election Result 2012

poriem Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pratapsingh Rane INC 0 Graduate 73 Rs 25,87,37,748 ~ 25 Crore+ / Rs 35,74,369 ~ 35 Lacs+ Vishwajit Rane BJP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 6,28,12,956 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,18,37,115 ~ 2 Crore+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

