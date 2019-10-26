Poor bypoll performance brings Kerala BJP’s factional feuds into spotlight

The dismal performance by BJP in Kerala bypolls has once again brought to the forefront the factional feud plaguing the party’s state unit. Party leaders said the state leadership’s failure to curb the factionalism could lead to a major showdown in the unit. A BJP source in New Delhi said that the central leadership is seized of the matter and major changes are expected in re-structuring of the unit within a few months. The changes began on Thursday, with appointment of current state BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai as Mizoram governor.

Advertising

In the October 21 bypolls, the BJP not only lost the gains it had made in the Lok Sabha elections in constituencies like Pathanamthitta — home to the Sabarimala shrine — but its performance in four of the five bypolls has been abysmal.

In Konni, BJP’s K Surendran bagged 46,506 votes in the Lok Sabha election, but his vote share fell to 39,786, while in Vattiyoorkavu, where the party’s candidate and former Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan came second in the 2016 Assembly polls, BJP’s S Suresh was pushed to third. Similarly, in Aroor and Ernakulam — two other constituencies that went to bypolls —the BJP bagged fewer votes than in the Lok Sabha.

This is despite the BJP leadership accommodating V Muraleedharan, a former state president, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers in May after the Lok Sabha polls. The party leadership had also given Rajya Sabha seats to actor Suresh Gopi and Alphons Kannanthanam.

Advertising

According to sources, BJP leadership backed the state unit with “more resources” to present a formidable force in bypolls. “In Konni alone, 240 party workers from different parts of the state had gone to the constituency to work for Surendran,” said a Kerala BJP leader.

According to a senior leader, the party’s poor performance in bypolls is “closely linked to intensifying factional feud in the state unit”. The leader, who did not want to be named, said, “Factionalism in the unit is severe and it is the reason behind party’s deteriorating electoral performance in the state. Unless national leadership intervenes and curbs it, any growth for the BJP in the state is impossible.”

“The BJP has the potential to come up as a strong force in Kerala because a large section of people want to see changes in the political scene, which has been bipolar dominated by the Congress and the Left. There are different communities which wanted to back the BJP, but there is no inspiring leadership,” said another party leader.

Party leaders said two factions in the state unit have always stalled the party’s growth in Kerala.