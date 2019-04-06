Poonam Mahajan declares Rs 1.06-cr assets, down from Rs 108 crore

Sitting BJP MP Poonam Mahajan, who filed her nomination from Mumbai North Central seat on Friday, declared total assets worth Rs 1.06 crore, which is about Rs 107 crore less than what she had declared in her affidavit ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014, Mahajan had declared total assets of Rs 108.08 crore, while her immovable assets included a 950-sq ft house in Bhima, Worli, worth Rs 4.5 crore, and 50 per cent stake in another 5,766-sq ft house in Raheja Legend, Worli, worth Rs 22.05 crore. The two houses found no mention in her 2019 affidavit.

As per the 2014 affidavit, her husband, Vajendla Rao, owned a non-agricultural land worth Rs 1.96 crore and a 1,728-sq ft house in Victoria, Worli, worth Rs 11 crore. The two properties also found no mention in her 2019 affidavit.

In the affidavit, submitted to the district election officer on Friday, Mahajan declared Rs 1.14 crore as her husband’s total asset, while the total cash in hand, declared by the couple, is Rs 1.04 lakh. Mahajan has declared zero liabilities and no immovable assets.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), in 2014, Mahajan had second highest liabilities among all MPs that year, at Rs 41 crore. In the 2009 Assembly elections, which Mahajan had contested on Ghatkopar (West) seat, the BJP leader had declared total assets worth Rs 23.23 crore and liabilities of around Rs 36 lakh.

Mahajan, the second incumbent MP from the party to file nomination from the city that will go to polls on April 29, is the daughter of former Union minister and BJP leader Pramod Mahajan. In 2014, she had trounced two-time Congress MP Priya Dutt to win the Mumbai North Central seat by a margin of 1.86 lakh votes. The two will be facing each other once again in this election.

Earlier in the day, she led an hour-long rally along with state education minister Vinod Tawde, MLAs Ashish Shelar and Parag Alavni, Shiv Sena MLA Rajesh Potnis and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale’s wife Seema from MHADA office to the Collector’s office in Bandra (East).

Standing atop a decorated truck, Mahajan said: “With the blessings of Shri Siddhi Vinayak, our success story will continue. People love us, they trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they will also shower their love on me by electing me as their MP,” she said. Mahajan also visited the Siddhivinayak temple before filing the papers.