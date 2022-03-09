Ponda (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ponda (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ponda Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Ravi Sitaram Naik. The Ponda seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Ponda ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

ponda Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ketan Prabhu Bhatikar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 1 Post Graduate 38 Rs 3,70,87,359 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 2,23,52,455 ~ 2 Crore+ Naresh Padwalkar IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 1,48,67,163 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,31,230 ~ 28 Lacs+ Rajesh Verenkar INC 0 Others 49 Rs 8,74,01,692 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 73,79,485 ~ 73 Lacs+ Ravi Naik BJP 1 Post Graduate 75 Rs 14,71,38,000 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 39,600 ~ 39 Thou+ Sandeep Sinai Khandeparkar IND 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 23,74,52,968 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 3,80,65,803 ~ 3 Crore+ Sanish Tilve Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 1,11,504 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 2,04,467 ~ 2 Lacs+ Surel Tilve AAP 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 1,47,70,239 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 31,36,430 ~ 31 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Ponda candidate of from Ravi Sitaram Naik Goa. Ponda Election Result 2017

ponda Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ravi Sitaram Naik INC 0 Post Graduate 70 Rs 10,12,36,000 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 10,10,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Lavoo Suryaji Mamledar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 Graduate 60 Rs 2,67,00,397 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mulla Mansur Muzawar AAP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 1,18,23,131 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 73,72,237 ~ 73 Lacs+ Rajesh Verekar IND 0 Others 42 Rs 6,39,38,519 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 62,94,605 ~ 62 Lacs+ Sunil Desai BJP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 2,70,39,524 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,78,750 ~ 7 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Ponda candidate of from Lavoo Mamledar Goa. Ponda Election Result 2012

ponda Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Lavoo Mamledar MAG 0 Graduate 55 Rs 1,35,73,733 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gitesh Naik UGDP 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 22,06,100 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Imtiyaz Sayad AITC 0 Graduate 27 Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ John Mascarenhas IND 1 12th Pass 32 Rs 53,847 ~ 53 Thou+ / Rs 10,415 ~ 10 Thou+ Mohan Govind Naik IND 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 17,80,245 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Ravi Naik INC 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 7,09,87,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 32,19,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ Vaibhav Purushottam Marathe SP 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 54,298 ~ 54 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

Ponda Constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa state. Get all the latest updates and news from Ponda Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Ponda Assembly is also given here.