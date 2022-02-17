Two days before polls, Manmohan Singh hits out at BJP: ‘Maligning Punjab and Punjabis’

With a couple of days left for Assembly elections in Punjab, senior Congress leader and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday exhorted people to vote for the party while cautioning them against the BJP’s “divisive policies” and blaming the government at the Centre for trying to “malign Punjab and Punjabis”.

In a video message in Punjabi, Singh said the Centre had tried to “bring disrepute to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the people of the state in the name of PM’s security. This did not stick. Similarly, during the farmers’ agitation, they tried to malign Punjab and Punjabis. What all was not said about Punjabis, who are saluted the world over for their valour and patriotism. Being a true Indian, after having been born in Punjab, I feel sad at what is happening now”.

Listing development, agriculture and unemployment as “challenges” faced by Punjab, he said the Congress “alone can provide a solution” to these issues.

With a day left for campaigning to end, the incumbent Congress, which is locked in a tough, multi-cornered battle with the AAP, SAD and the BJP-led alliance, is pulling out all the stops ahead of voting day on February 20. In the 2017 elections, the party had won with a clear mandate of 77 seats out of 117.

As he hit out at the BJP, Singh addressed a range of issues — the ruling party’s attacks on Nehru, the economy, and how, as PM, he let his work speak for himself “rather than speaking myself”.

“The current rulers, instead of making amends by accepting their mistakes, even after seven-and-a-half years of rule, are out to blame the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for the problems of the people. One cannot blame the country and its history to cover up one’s own mistakes. Having worked as PM for 10 years, I preferred to let my work speak for me rather than speaking myself. We did not divide the country for political benefits. We did not try to cover the truth. And did not do anything to demean the dignity of the PM’s post. Despite facing problems, we brought glory to the country and the countrymen at the international level. I am glad that the propaganda of the BJP and its B and C teams against me has been uncovered and the country remembers the good work we did from 2004 to 2014.”

On the economy, he said, “The government does not understand economics. Because of their wrong economic policies, unemployment is at its peak, farmers and entrepreneurs, women, and students are all facing problems. The annadata (farmers) are finding it difficult to make ends meet. The rich are becoming richer and the poor poorer. But the government is fudging data to show that all is well. Iss sarkar ki neeyat aur neeti dono mein khot hai (This government’s intention and policies are flawed). Its policies are driven by self-interest and intent by hatred. It is dividing people on the lines of caste, creed and region. Their fake nationalism… is as much hollow as it is dangerous… Constitutional institutions are being weakened.”

He also hit out at the Centre’s foreign policy, saying, “The Chinese have been infiltrating our land for the past one year, but this is being covered up. Old allies are drifting away from us.”

Though he didn’t name Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech, in an apparent reference to the PM’s 2015 visit to Pakistan, Singh said, “I hope leaders of the ruling party have understood by now that relations do not improve by hugging politicians, or turning up to eat biryani without invitation.”

Singh said that while he wanted to go to Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, UP and Manipur ahead of the elections, he chose the virtual address on the advice of his doctors.