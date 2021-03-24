‘Polls are critical for IUML, Muslims… Hope Kerala stands for secular traditions’

Express interview with Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, senior IUML leader.

What is your assessment of the UDF’s chances?

Anti-incumbency is strong against the LDF government. The backdoor appointments of sympathisers in government departments has betrayed the trust of lakhs of unemployed youths. Coastal areas are angry over the move to allow foreign trawlers… The present LDF government is led by one person only. One person thinks, decides, executes.

The LDF talks of its government’s big projects.

In Kerala, the credit for projects cannot go to any particular government. The previous UDF government also launched mega projects.

The CPM has been reaching out to Muslim voters. Does the IUML sway hold?

The IUML is still growing as a political party. The CPM is trying to impress that they will give special protection to Muslims… They (the CPM) say only the Left can fight against communalism and fascism… In fact, the CPM is backing the BJP’s agenda of a Congress-free country.

We are really concerned about this. Hence, this election is very critical for the IUML as well as the Muslim community in Kerala. We hope people of Kerala will stand for secular traditions and communal harmony… That culture of Kerala is our hope. The promise of starting harmony centres in villages and urban areas in the UDF manifesto was a suggestion from the IUML.

But the substantial Muslim, Christian vote in Kerala is seen to be divided.

After the local body elections we felt Christians have become aloof from the Muslim community. That might have contributed to the fall in UDF votes in local body elections. It is time for the minorities to stand together. We have tried to clear misunderstandings… Christians are aggrieved over the 80:20 ratio in distribution of minority scholarships. Any discrepancies can be looked into.

The IUML has never taken a stand against the Church. It was my later father who had supported Catholics for a church in Malappuram despite protests.

It is alleged that the IUML is leading the Congress.

In no other state does the Congress have such a long-standing ally. In Kerala, we are strengthening the Congress. The IUML is not leading the Congress.