Polling stations in Manipur’s 5 assembly constituencies to be exclusively manned by women: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said polling stations in as many as five assembly constituencies in Manipur will be managed exclusively by women. These constituencies are Singjamei, Thoubal, Yaiskul, Wangkhei and Churachandpur.

Sushil Chandra was addressing a press conference in Imphal on Tuesday as part of his two-day visit to review poll preparedness in the state.

He informed that at least 487 polling stations would be set up wherein all the polling staff, including security personnel, will be women. “This initiative had been taken up to provide a comfortable experience to women voters. I appreciate the state for promoting gender participation despite obvious logistics challenges,” he said.

The CEC said that necessary arrangements have been made to conduct the forthcoming elections in a free, fair, accessible and inclusive manner. He further pointed out that a new initiative for facilitating absentee voters by way of postal ballot facility, for senior citizens, Covid-19 suspects or affected persons and persons related to notified essential services, is being provided.

In view of the Covid-related social-distancing norms, the CEC said a maximum number of electors at a polling station has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,250. Accordingly, 2968 polling stations will be set up, which is an increase of 174 polling stations from the last elections. The increase in polling stations has been with the objective to bring them closer to the voters as far as possible, added the CEC.

Noting the demand to shift the poll date of the first phase, the CEC said the matter will be discussed after the ECI team returns to Delhi. “We have met the leaders of the All Manipur Christian Organisation and noted their plight. The same will be discussed once we return to Delhi and take appropriate actions, whatever is required,” said Sushil Chandra.

The Christian communities in the state have been urging the ECI to shift the poll date of the first phase as it falls on a Sunday – February 27.

The CEC further informed that webcasting will be arranged in 2,400 out of 2,968 polling stations, while the remaining will be covered with offline videography to ensure that no interference like booth capturing is carried out.

He also informed that seizures worth Rs 97.6 crores have been made in the state, including Rs 1.48 crores in cash, liquor worth Rs 40 lakhs, narcotics worth Rs 81.5 crores, freebies and gold worth 14.2 crores since the announcement of the elections.

The Election Commission team, meanwhile, met the representatives of the national and state recognised political parties and interacted with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Director General, Assam Rifles, and other top officials of the state during their visit.