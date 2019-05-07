Polling in Pulwama: ‘Toughest time is evening when forces withdraw’

“I knew the situation is bad. But I never expected it to be so bad,” said a polling official who was airlifted along with 39 others to a security camp in Shopian’s Zainapora in an unprecedented move ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

When the polling official had arrived at the district police lines at Shopian for poll duty, he was worried about the road ahead —a 19-km stretch from Shopian to Zainapora passing through dense apple orchards and a cluster of villages.

However, his heart sank when he and his colleagues were informed that they would be airlifted on Sunday. “I was terrified that if we can’t even travel to the place by road, how can we survive there for 24 hours,” he said.

Later in the night after the airlift, protesters threw stones at their vehicles when the team was being transported to their polling booth.

Monday’s election in Shopian and Pulwama districts was a nightmare for polling staff.

Bashir Ahmad, an employee of Jammu & Kashmir’s Agriculture department, was posted at Government Higher Secondary School Pinglena in Pulwama. He said he is getting regular calls from home about his safety. “Since I left home on Sunday, I get a call after every hour,” said Ahmad, a resident of Tral. “Somehow, we have spent the night but we are worried about what will happen in the evening.”

While the government arranged for the transport of polling staff to the polling booth, they have to make their own arrangements to reach home after they deposit the EVMs at the collection centre set up at the district headquarters.

“The most difficult time is the evening when the forces withdraw and the stone-throwers come out on the streets,” said an employee from Srinagar, who is posted at Pulwama.

“How do we reach home then? It is a shutdown and there are no vehicles plying on the roads. It is also very dangerous to move in the evening because of the frequent stone-throwing protests. The government has virtually left us to die.”

At Pinglena village in Pulwama, 20 polling staff members were cramped in a 12×12 room for the night. And with minimal facilities and a hostile environment, they could hardly sleep through the night. “We were up most of the time during the night,” said a polling officer. “While it was already tense, an occasional stone was hurled towards us. The sound of the stone hitting the tin roof terrified us.”