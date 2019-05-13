Polling agent arrested for influencing voters inside Faridabad booth: EC

After a video of a polling agent trying to influence voters inside a polling booth in Faridabad went viral on social media, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa confirmed that the person has been arrested. The District Election Office, Faridabad, on its official Twitter account, said polling was not compromised in the booth. Faridabad went to polls on May 12.

Lavasa said the polling agent was arrested on Sunday afternoon and an FIR has been lodged. “DEO Faridabad reported that the observer, Sanjay Kumar investigated the entire matter. Report of the observer will be examined by ECI and action will be taken against those found wanting in their duty,” he tweeted. The DEO, Faridabad also tweeted that the observer was “satisfied that polling was never vitiated.”

In the video, a man in a blue t-shirt, now identified as a polling agent, kept walking up to the polling booth and appears to have reportedly either pointed to the party symbol on the EVM or pressed the button, that for at least three voters. After the video went viral, multiple people tagged the Election Commission on Twitter asking for action to be taken against the man.

Polling agents are appointed by the candidates standing in the election to oversee the process in the station. The arrested man’s political party has not been made known as yet.

ये विडियो किसी ने भेजा है और हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद का होने का दावा किया है| इससे क्या फर्क पड़ता है कि ये कब का और कहाँ का है? लेकिन हैरान और दुखी हूँ ये देखकर कि सिस्टम कई बार कितना नपुंसक हो जाता है? ये नीच हरकत है🤔 pic.twitter.com/R8SRQ6U5aP — Anurag Dhanda (@anuragdhanda) May 12, 2019

Faridabad which went to polls on Sunday along with seven other states saw a voter turnout of 64.48 per cent until 10 pm. In 2014 polls, the voting percentage was recorded at 64.98 per cent.

Spread over seven phases, Lok Sabha Elections, which began on April 11, will conclude on May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.