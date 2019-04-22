Poll panel takes cognisance of Yogi’s Sambhal speech, seeks DM’s report

The Uttar Pradesh Election Commission has taken cognisance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks in Sambhal and has sought a report from the district magistrate.

At a rally in Sambhal on Friay, Adityanath said, “Samajwadi Party mein aise aise pratyashi bana diye jate hain. Ek baar sansad mein baitha tha. Sanjog se sambhal se pratyashi wohi SP ke vartaman pratyashi hain. Maine unse pucha, tumhare purvaj kahan se hain, yeh sajjan bol pare hum Babar ki aulad hain. (I had once asked a member in the Parliament, who is also the present SP candidate from here (Sambhal), about his ancestors and he replied ‘I am Babar’s descendent’).” Shafiq-ur-Rehman Burq is the Samajwadi Party candidate from Sambhal district.

At a press conference in Lucknow, Brahm Dev Tiwari, Additional Chief Election Officer, said, “We have taken cognisance of his remarks in Sambhal and have sought a report from the DM that will be forwarded to the Election Commission office in Delhi,” Tiwari said on Sunday.

The remarks come after the EC banned Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours over violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Tiwari also said that the state CEO has forwarded a report to EC office in Delhi regarding a speech made by BJP candidate from Badaun, Sanghmitra Maurya. In a video that surfaced on social media on Saturday, Maurya was heard asking people to “cast fake votes”.

State Minister for (Independent Charge) Basic Education Anupama Jaiswal also triggered a row on Sunday after she allegedly said, “Akhilesh is carrying elephant dung.” The State CEO has taken cognisance of the remarks and asked for a report from the District Magistrate.

“We took cognisance after seeing reports in the media claiming that she made some remarks about BSP supremo Mayawati. We will forward the DM’s report to the EC office in Delhi, which will act on the matter,” Tiwari told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Explained EC action has least impact on leaders’ controversial remarks Leaders from Uttar Pradesh on campaign trail are stoking controversies with their statements, almost on a daily basis. The Election Commission recently imposed temporary ban on leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and Union minister Maneka Gandhi. However, the action it seems, did not have much impact on leaders who are not shying away from making controversial statements during campaigning. The UP CEO’s list with leaders who made controversial statements is growing by the day.

In a video of a speech by Jaiswal in Gonda, she is heard saying, “BJP ka naujawaan kehta hai, kaam nahi bolta hai, tumhara kaarnama bolta hai… Agar kaam bolta toh haathi ka gobar tumko uthane ki zaroorat kya padti… Gobar liye ghoom rahe ho, jagah jagah usko sir par rakh rahe ho, usko izzat de rahe ho. Manch par baithane ka kaam kar rahe ho. Yeh saare swarthi gathbandhan hain. (BJP youth are saying that the work does not speak, your deeds do. If work was speaking, then what was the need of picking up elephant’s dung? You are roaming around with elephant’s dung, you are keeping it on your head at places, giving it respect. You are making it sit on stage. These alliances are all selfish in nature.)”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gonda BJP district chief, Piyush Mishra, claimed that she made the remarks at an IT meet of party volunteers. He, however, refused to speak on the remarks. Jaiswal could not be reached for comment.