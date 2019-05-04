Poll panel relaxes MCC for drought relief works in Maharashtra

THE ELECTION Commission of India (EC) has relaxed the model code of conduct (MCC) for conducting drought relief works in Maharashtra.

Advertising

With about 42 per cent of Maharashtra’s land area reeling from drought, the BJP government in the state had approached the EC on April 30, seeking such a relaxation. The fourth and the last phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state got over on April 29.

So far, 151 out of the 358 tehsils have been declared drought affected, and the government has announced an assistance of Rs 4,714 crore.

Senior officials said that the EC’s nod had come for infrastructure works — drilling of borewells, repair of drinking water supply units, acquisition of well and irrigation water maintenance works among others — in drought-affected areas.

Advertising

But the permission has come with a rider. With three election phases still pending, the EC has asked that the BJP-led government not to seek “undue publicity” over drought relief measures.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also sought the EC’s permission to allow ministers to go on official tours to review and implement drought relief works, the poll panel has not cleared this so far, sources said.

On Thursday, however, Fadnavis had directed his ministers to visit regions facing water scarcity for an inspection of the ongoing works.

During an administrative review meeting on Friday, district collectors of drought-hit areas were instructed to exercise caution.

“They have been asked to ascertain the non-involvement of non-officials as far as possible,” a senior official said.

Chief Secretary U P S Madan, who chaired the meeting, ordered a crack down on illegal withdrawal of water from water reservoirs. He said that criminal action will also be initiated against those found puncturing drinking water supply pipelines in drought-hit areas.

With the Indian Meteorological Department estimating a less than normal monsoon in June, the government wants to ensure that there is adequate drinking water supply across Maharashtra till July-end.

According to the latest official estimates, 3,699 villages and 8,417 hamlets across 23 districts are facing a drinking water shortage, and have become dependent on tanker water supply. At last count, 4,774 tankers were operational in the state.

In Marathwada’s Aurangabad district, which appears to be the worst-hit, 1,000 tankers have been pressed into service for drinking water supplies, followed by Ahmednagar (732), Beed (761) and Jalna (759).

The state has also set up 1,276 cattle camps, where 8.68 lakh animals have so far been enlisted.