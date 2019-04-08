Poll panel in Supreme Court: ‘Manufacturers asked not to share design of EVMs, VVPATs’

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) has stated that it has asked the two manufacturers — Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) — to not share the design of EVMs and VVPATs with anyone and that only instruments with different hardware configuration and software code can be exported.

According to Section 61A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, “the design specification of the ECI (Election Commission of India) EVMs used in the election in India is approved by the ECI (based on the advise of the Technical Expert Committee). The Election Commission of India has directed BEL and ECIL that the design of EVMs and VVPATs used by ECI shall not be shared with anyone”, the Commission has said in an affidavit to the Supreme Court.

It said the EC “has further directed that the manufacturers can export EVM machines to other country only on the condition that the EVMs supplied to a foreign country shall have different hardware configuration and software code along with the marked difference in colour combination, colour of cables, screen printed levels etc. Further the manufacturers are supposed to get an NOC from the Technical Exert Committee of ECI for supplying the EVMs and VVPATs to other Election Management Bodies (EMBs)”.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by journalist and Uttarakhand resident Ashish Goyal seeking among others, directions to the EVM makers not to export them without consulting and taking consent of the authorities.

The plea alleged that besides employees of ECIL and BEL, some consultants engaged on behalf of ECIL were allowed access to the EVMs during Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2017 and sought directions to authorities to ensure that physical access to EVMs is limited only to authorised engineers after obtaining security clearances.

The EC rejected the charge and said the petitioner “has not furnished any credible or concrete proof to even remotely suggest that the ECMs of ECI were handled/accessed by private persons without getting the necessary security clearance from the Election Commission of India”. It termed his “apprehensions” as “imaginary”.

The affidavit underlined that “only authorised engineers/technical staff of ECIL and BEL are allowed to access the EVMs of ECI”. The Commission reiterated that its EVMs are “robust, secure and tamper-proof”.

Explaining the security features, the affidavit said “only those EVMs in the custody of the ECI are used in the elections after a comprehensive First Level Check by the engineers of the manufacturers in the presence of representatives of political parties/candidates. During FLC, the EVMs are opened and checked for genuineness of components as well as full functional testing to certify their functionality. Subsequent to the FLC, each EVM is sealed and signed by the representatives of political parties/candidates. And there is no further access to any of the components inside the EVM. Elaborate administrative and procedural safeguards are deployed thereafter in storage and movement of EVMs together with constant surveillance and videography not only by the Central Police Forces but also the candidates/political parties/their representatives.”

The petition also wanted the court to direct the ECI to make available to contesting political parties and to upload on the Commission’s website, the list of engineers authorised to access EVMs.

The ECI, however, opposed it. “The ECI taking into consideration, the role played by money and muscle power in elections and the rise of criminalisation of politics, considers it detrimental to the electorate process to supply the… list of authorised engineers to the political parties or upload it on the ECI website,” it said.