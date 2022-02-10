Punjab poll officials’ meeting: Keep close eye on expenditure, campaigns, say special observers

Special General Observer Vinod Zutshi, Special Police Observer Rajinikanth Mishra and Special Expenditure Observer, Himalini, appointed by the Election Commission for Rupnagar Division on Wednesday held a meeting to review the arrangements being made and the preparedness of the constituencies in Rupnagar Division.

The Special General Observer Vinod Zutshi directed all the officers that it was their constitutional responsibility to ensure the election process was conducted in a transparent manner free from fear and greed.

He said that this time the Assembly elections were also sensitive because of the pandemic. He directed all the electoral officers and observers to ensure compliance with Covid protocol during the election process. He said that the last 48 hours before the voting were crucial because this was a time when anti-social elements or some players of political parties indulge in the practice of using money, muscle power or greed to buy votes.

He said that election officers must be extra vigilant during these 48 hours to prevent political parties or candidates to get votes by force, intimidation or greed. He also instructed the officers to take help of webcasting, videography, etc., to monitor any activity taking place around the polling booths during the elections, so that mischievous elements could be identified and acted upon.

He said that it was imperative that the candidates contesting the elections and the party concerned should publish the information of candidates with criminal background, at least three times in the newspapers and electronic media and on their website.

Special Expenditure Observer Himalini directed that the accounts of each person should be closely monitored. She said that nowadays digital transactions are being done, so full attention should be paid to it.

Special Police Observer Rajinikanth Mishra while reviewing the arrangements made by all the districts for maintaining law and order directed them to keep a close watch on the current activities of the persons booked under NDPS Act during the last six months.