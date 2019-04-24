Poll observer in Madhya Pradesh removed for ‘faith healing’ on duty

An IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre has been removed from poll duty in Madhya Pradesh by the Election Commission and sent back to Chennai because he engaged in faith healing while on duty.

Advertising

C Umashankar, an officer of the 1990 batch, was deployed as a poll observer in Sidhi, a constituency close to the Uttar Pradesh border. Three days ago, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V L Kantha Rao received a complaint that the poll observer was treating patients at the district hospital with prayers, leading him to warn the 55-year-old officer through the district collector to “control himself”.

Umashankar, however, reportedly persisted with his activities at the guest house where he was put up. When word spread that he was healing people with prayers, many flocked to the guest house.

Click here for more election news

“When we got complaints that he was going beyond his brief, we removed him,” the CEO told The Indian Express.

Advertising

When contacted, Umashankar said, “I am a friend of Election Commission and would not comment against it because I am associated with it for 21 years. I don’t want any controversy. I am in Chennai and I am still an observer. They will give me posting. I am on reserve list. The elections are still on I will speak about it after they are over.”

The officer claimed he got his faith healing powers seven or eight years. “I don’t do it, it happens… What is wrong in healing people? If someone says healing is wrong what shall I do?”

“Getting a bad name through lies doesn’t bother me. I have gone through so much in life that I don’t get perturbed,” he told The Indian Express over phone from Chennai.

When asked about the charges of evangelism leveled against him in 2015, Umashankar said, “I don’t go to church. I don’t celebrate Christmas, Good Friday, New Year, Easter or any Christian festival. I am not associated with any denomination. When doctors can’t treat people they come to me.”