Poll heat rises in Panchkula, parties set for face-off

Gearing up to host the election campaign rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Adiyanath Yogi in Panchkula on October 11 and 14, respectively, BJP’s Panchkula candidate Gian Chand Gupta reviewed the arrangements at the rally ground in Sector 16 on Monday.

While other parties are yet to decide on their campaign strategy, BJP has released its campaign schedule, along with the names of the leaders who will be participating in the public meetings. Haryana CM Manohar lal Khattar is also likely to visit the constituency, ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, 71-year-old Gian Chand is racing against time, visiting over 13 places on one day. His campaign tours that begun at 7 am on Monday, concluded around 10 pm to canvass all areas of the Panchkula city. Indoor meetings, tea programmes, Ramayan recitations, Kabbadi sports meet, nukkad sabha, jagran, Durga puja pandals, ramleela are some of the places he covered.

During these meetings, Gian Chand informs people about the work done in the past five years, while also quoting surveys that speak about the improvements in Panchkula, including its third place in Haryana and 71st place in the country in the cleanliness survey.

Emphasising on developing Panchkula as a Smart City, while addressing people, Gupta said, the governments of Congress and INLD had deprived Panchkula of basic development. He alleged that earlier, the candidates who won from Panchkula lived in different districts of Haryana and lacked interest in the development of the city.

He said that in the last five years, he had undertaken several milestone development projects. “Today, all the areas of Panchkula are developed in the sphere of education, health, water and sewerage system, transportation system, roads and bridges, sports facilities, development of villages and strengthening of law and order,” he said. Adding that he had worked hard for the beautification of the city and in the last five years, the constituency had witnessed an overall development. A confident Gian Chand said, “I have made efforts for a balanced development of the city and villages, and I will continue to do the good work after being re-elected.”

In a parallel development, several Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) workers and Singer Jai Bhagwan Kamboj joined the BJP on Monday.

Chander Mohan says Cong will bag 65 seats, will simplify GST

The Congress’s Panchkula candidate Chander Mohan said on Monday that the Congress will win 65 seats in the state in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Herbal Park in Sector 25-26, he called the BJP’s slogan of winning more than 75 seats in the state, a tall claim, and also termed it a ‘Jumla’.

“People are fed up of BJP’s regime,” he said. Chander Mohan has been running a door-to-door campaign in the wake of the elections.

Speaking on the issues faced by small shop owners, he said that GST would be simplified under the Congress regime. He said that the people were fed up of the BJP government, due to their anti-people policies.

On the works carried out by his father Bhajan Lal, he said, “Development of Sector 25 to 28 was carved out by my father and the main aim of the project was to provide better living facilities to people. He provided 45,000 plots to the needy of the society, so they were no more homeless. The Government Women Polytechnic College too was set up in Sector 26 and the provision of budget was made by his government, from which thousands of girls have benefited.”

During the meeting, he heard the people’s issues, who particularly complained that the Haryana Sahri Vikas Paradikaran (HSVP, earlier HUDA) was implementing enhancements, although, they had built their houses long ago. Chander Mohan assured them of taking up the issue.

Chander Mohan also visited the Ashiana colony and Indira colony and assured the residents that their issues will be solved on priority basis.

The spokesperson of Youth Congress, Siddarth Bishnoi too conducted door-to-door campaign in the housing societies near Manimajra and urged them to vote and support his father, Chander Mohan.

Jannayak Janta Party opens party office at Sector 14

After BJP and Congress, Ajay Gautam, JJP candidate from Panchkula constituency, opened his party office in Sector 14 on Monday. JJP in-charge Dilbag Singh Nain, the party’s Panchkula president Manoj Aggarwal inaugurated the office. The office has been opened at SCO 134 of Sector 14.

Ajay Gautam has called upon the party workers to campaign for him. JJP leaders Dushyant Chautala, Digvijay Chautala, Naina Chautala and Nishant Singh are likely to campaign for Ajay Gautam in Panchkula from October 15.

Ajay Gautam said that workers have an important contribution in the victory of any candidate. He appealed to the people to vote for the party on October 21, to make it win and strengthen the hands of Dushyant Chautala.

Deputy President of the party Narendra Jain was also present on the occasion.