Poll code ‘violation’, statehood issue disrupt South MCD meet

The Congress Friday lashed out at the BJP-ruled South MCD for passing several parking-related projects, which they alleged violated the Model Code of Conduct, while the AAP tried to burn the BJP’s 2014 manifesto over statehood issue. The South body passed parking projects in Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Adchini Village and Aurobindo Marg, which were inaugurated in the past two months by senior BJP leaders, prompting the Congress to approach election commission, alleging that it was a violation of the poll code.

In a written complaint to the EC, Leader of the Congress in the South MCD Abhishek Dutt said, “All these projects have been inaugurated by the BJP before formal approvals and sanctions.” “They (BJP) passed these projects when the model code was in effect,” he added.

But Leader of the Standing Committee Shikha Rai said anticipatory approvals were in place. “We have the provision of anticipatory approval so we can inaugurate projects while formalities are being done,” she said. “After model code, we cannot do new work, but these are all old works.”

Meanwhile, AAP councillor Ramesh Matiala tried to burn the BJP manifesto, but when BJP leaders objected, Matiala and leader of opposition Praveen Kumar tore it instead. Matiala said, “BJP has not fulfilled its promises, including full statehood. Had that been achieved, AAP government could have given more money to the MCDs.”

Leader of House Kamaljeet Sehrawat said AAP leaders will be suspended if they try something similar in the future.