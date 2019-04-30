Poll code violation: EC imposes fresh ban on Azam Khan for two days

The Election Commission Tuesday barred SP leader Azam Khan from campaigning for two days for his provocative remarks against poll authorities in Uttar Pradesh and making communal statements. This is the second time that the poll watchdog has imposed a ban on him this month.

Advertising

An FIR was registered against Khan in connection with the case for violating the model code of conduct last week. The latest ban will come into force at 6.00 AM Wednesday. Khan is the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate from Rampur where polling was held on Rampur seat on April 18.

He allegedly made objectionable comments against the district administration and police while delivering a speech at Shahabad area of Rampur on April 25. Khan was the chief guest at a meeting held on Thursday on the occasion of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s anniversary at Safini village in Rampur where he allegedly made the ‘objectionable statements’.

Another case filed against Azam Khan for poll code violation, 14th this month

Advertising

The FIR alleged that Khan and an organiser, Radhey Shyam, tried to instigate the public against the police and the district administration officials in the name of religion. Khan, despite being a Lok Sabha candidate, violated the mode code of conduct by attending a religious event, the FIR alleged.

Earlier this month, he was banned from campaigning for 72 hours for his ‘khaki underwear’ jibe at BJP candidate Jaya Prada.