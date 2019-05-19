Poll code violated, claims BJP: Will Modi meet Indira’s 1977 fate, asks Mayawati

BSP CHIEF Mayawati on Saturday asked on Twitter whether “Varanasi will repeat 1977’s Rae Bareli”, indicating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could meet the same fate as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who had lost the Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli after the Emergency was withdrawn.

The tweet prompted the BJP to make a complaint against Mayawati to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) ,alleging that she has violated the Model Code of Conduct.

Mayawati’s tweets came during the 48-hour silence period, starting Friday evening. State BJP election management in-charge J P S Rathore, in a letter to the CEO, said the tweets posted at 10.24 am could influence elections.

In one tweet, in Hindi, Mayawati stated, “PM Modi’s Gujarat model was not at all successful in removing poverty, unemployment and backwardness of UP’s Purvanchal. This is a grave ‘vaadakhilafi’. The double-engine government of Modi-Yogi only spawned casteist and communal frenzy, hatred, and violence to the country instead of development. This is very sad.”

“This breach of trust with Purvanchal took place at a time when the PM (Modi) and the CM (Yogi) represent this area. Gorakhpur rejected Yogi, and in that case, wouldn’t PM Modi’s defeat in Varanasi be more historic than his win? Will Varanasi repeat 1977’s Rae Bareli?” read her second tweet.

State CEO Lakku Venkateshwarlu said he did not know about any such complaint. He added that the BJP may have given it to his office. He said his office will verify the allegation.