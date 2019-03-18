Poll code should not affect auto fare revision: Delhi Transport Minister

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Sunday said that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) should not stop the government from notifying the revised auto fares, but added that a Chief Secretary-led committee will take a final call if there is any confusion.

Gahlot told The Indian Express that the fares can be notified as the government had cleared the decision to revise them before poll dates were announced, following which the MCC came into effect.

Auto drivers are considered a loyal AAP vote base and a fare hike has been a long-pending demand of auto unions.

“New fares can be notified and the transport department has been directed accordingly. The announcement was already made and a notification will merely make it legally enforceable. But if there is any confusion, a Chief Secretary-led committee can screen it and decide if prior approval of the Election Commission (EC) is required,” Gahlot said.

On March 10, the EC had asked the state governments to direct all proposals that require MCC clearance through special screening committees, chaired by the chief secretaries of respective states and having secretaries of the departments concerned as members.

In this case, if the auto fare hike proposal is to be sent to the screening committee, it will have the transport commissioner as one of its members. The committee is expected to vet proposals that cannot wait till the end of polls and forward it to the state Chief Electoral Officer.

As per the new rates suggested by the fare fixation committee, the fixed fare will be Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km, as against 2 km earlier. Passengers will have to pay Rs 9.5 for every subsequent km, up from Rs 8 per km earlier.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said “every patriot” should work towards ensuring the defeat of the Narendra Modi-led government in the upcoming polls.

He was responding to a tweet by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The minister tweeted: “The opportunism in this coalition is writ large. Sections of the Congress & the AAP are talking of an alliance. AAP was formed as a reaction against the Congress corruption. Today, it is kneeling down before the Congress…”

Kejriwal responded, “Sir, the country is above everything for us. At that point, we fought against the Congress’ corruption with all our might. Today, the duo of Modi and Shah is very dangerous for the country. It is the duty of every patriot to pull out all stops to defeat them. Even you should leave their side in the interest of the nation.”