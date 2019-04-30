Poll authorities issue showcause notice to DMRC

Toggle Menu
The video was noticed by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) of East Delhi constituency, following which the returning officer for East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency issued a notice to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation MD Dr Mangu Singh.

Various dignitaries related to three political parties that are also contesting general elections of 2019 appear in the video, it said. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File)

Poll authorities Tuesday issued a showcause notice to the managing director of the Delhi Metro for playing a video on its Pink Line showing events related to the metro’s inauguration featuring “dignitaries from three political parties that are contesting the general elections”.

The notice said a video is being played on Pink Line Metro showing the events relating to inauguration of Delhi Metro.

The notice has directed DMRC to submit/produce documents/certification received from MCMC set up by Election Commission by May 2 for the video, failing which action will be taken in accordance with electoral laws and rules.

